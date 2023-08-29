‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Cooks With Daughter Mykelti, Shows Off Fab Figure After Weight Loss

Sister Wives star Christine Brown showed off her slimmest body yet in a pink V-neck shirt while making supper with her daughter Mykelti in a recent Instagram video. Since her breakup with Kody Brown in November 2021, the TLC actress has been consistently losing weight.

In a recent Cooking With Just Christine episode on social media, Christine, 51, showed off this incredible change. To promote the most recent episode of the online-only series, the reality star made an appearance on TLC's official Instagram page. The TV personality made real street tacos with pico de gallo alongside daughter Mykelti, 27, and her husband Tony, 29, per The Sun.

Christine was standing in the kitchen with her hair pulled back into a ponytail and a plunging pink V-neck blouse on. As she cooked the meal with her oldest kid, she appeared more in shape than ever. Mykelti flaunted her own freshly toned physique while wearing a green turtleneck top and strawberry blonde hair pulled back into little ponytails. Christine's daughter gushed at the beginning of the tape about how they could make their tacos "look pretty," which is her mom's "favorite" aspect of cooking.

The group spread thin tortillas with homemade pico and steak slices on top. Mykelti described how her mother "drizzled on" some tomatillo sauce to give it some taste. Christine said, "Done!" after squeezing a lime over her handiwork. Christine then enthusiastically said, "Let's eat!" as she ate tacos with her daughter and son-in-law. Tony exclaimed, "Better than ground beef huh?" after taking a piece, to which the TLC star laughed.

He added, "No taco seasoning now," to which Mykelti retorted, "Everything's better than ground beef, but especially these." Christine concurred, "These are freaking AMAZING. Good grief they're so easy."

Before her summer wedding to David Woolley, the Sister Wives actress had been working hard to shed weight. Christine wants to reduce 20 more pounds before the big day, as The US Sun exclusively reported in May. "She works out every day. She's like super dedicated to the 'hot mom' comeback thing," a source said. "Probably 20 more pounds. She's happy with how far she's come and David thinks she's perfect. So it's not like she's putting a lot of pressure on herself to lose more weight," the source continued.

The mother-of-six has announced that a six-week challenge with her Plexus supporters will shortly begin. On her Instagram, she has been advertising the impending weight reduction challenge and encouraging her followers to message her to sign up. She captioned a recent Instagram post, "I get asked quite often - how did you lose all your weight? This little drink is right here with a few others. Google gut health & weight loss - you will see how it's ALL connected. It's pretty fascinating, actually." She continued, "So I jumped on board and have been consistent since. I choose these products because they get to the root of the issue, aka gut health = weight loss and better living."

