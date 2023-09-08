The Kardashians are everywhere in America, except they haven't yet ruled the Billboard charts with a hit track. However, one family member, Kylie Jenner, might feature in one created by singer/songwriter Charlie Puth. He showcased his versatility by producing a melody with vocals from the reality star's "TikTok" video. And fans couldn't stop appreciating his talent.

The 31-year-old took to his Instagram account to share a post (video) of himself discussing the Kylie Cosmetics owner's TikTok, where she casually wished her followers "Good Morning." He captioned the post, "Next album vibes." He teased a "collaboration" indirectly and praised Kylie's melodious voice.

The video began with Kylie wishing Good Morning in a rhythm while Puth suggested she could be a good singer. He said, "I don't know why Kylie doesn't sing more. She has a really, really great voice." And then he added some voice modulations and made his fans listen to how she sounded.

The Attention singer continued, "This is what she sounds like with a little bit of echo on her voice and a little bit of autotune." He played the audio, seemingly produced by him. Subsequently, he added more modulations, which improved the sound of Kylie's "Good Morning" greeting. "She sounds even better when you add some harmonies to her voice," he applauded.

Then he almost turned her casual greeting into a song. "Oh gosh, it actually sounds like a real song when you add drums to it," Puth exclaimed. His post went viral, with thousands of views and over 500,000 likes on Instagram. The "momager," Kris Jenner, also liked the video, and the sister, Khloe Kardashian, dropped an encouraging comment, "Yaaaaassssssss."

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and left heartfelt comments. One fan, @ahaanke14, quipped, "Timothée's alarm sound," referencing the billionaire's rumored affair with the Dune actor. A second fan, @mayurjumani, hoped, "Tell me a Charlie x Kylie song is coming soon?" A third already suggested a name, @tech_spert, recommended, "Kylie Puth."

Some critics also jumped in. One Instagram user, @wanda_woman16, commented, "Don't go putting an idea in that head of hers." Another, @sillysteponme, agreed, "Don't encourage her. We don't need any more Kardashians in our universe." @sulaaagnaa echoed, "Don't do this. Kris Jenner will buy an entire studio for her to sing." A fourth,@berghorst, saw eye to eye and wrote, "Please don't encourage them."

The Kardashian clan showcased their singing abilities. Kylie has already debuted in the music industry in 2016. She was part of the song Beautiful Day, which is sung by Lil Yachty, and the mother-of-two also sang "some" parts of the song. She also grabbed attention with her song Rise and Shine, as per Republic World.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, also has a massive fan following. She sang and created her own song, and it was released in 2011. Another member, Kendall Jenner, made an appearance in the song titled Freaky Friday by Lil Dicky. The Good American founder also displayed her singing talents with her daughter, True.

