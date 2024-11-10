Singer Calls Diddy a 'Serial Killer,' Claims Feds Missed His Worst Crimes: "Bodies Are Still Out There"

One of Sean Diddy Combs' former members of Da Band, an MTV Making The Band 2 group, Freddy P, has leveled new accusations against the disgraced music tycoon. Freddy made the startling allegation that Combs is a 'serial killer' and that he was assisted in disposing of victims by Gene Deal, his former security. “Gene, tell your side to so everybody believes. Do what Kim did in that book. I can’t believe till you tell your side. Tell everything you did. How you got your hands dirty, what bodies you got rid of, what you smacked up. You feel what I’m saying?” he alleged while appearing for an interview on YouTube’s The Art of Dialogue channel.

The Like A Villian rapper added that since there is a lot of proof of Combs' crimes that are still undiscovered, law enforcement must take a tough stance against him. “Y’all don’t understand, the feds are on Puffy because there are bodies out there. The man is a serial killer man, go read the book. They know what the man got away with and they can’t prove it… I think they [law enforcement] found only the least of what he [Diddy] had done and he’s being penalized for,” he said.

Additionally, Freddy stated his opinion that Combs would not be given a life sentence. He went on to say that the I Need a Girl rapper should not take the stand because if he did, he would "never touch these streets again." According to Complex, in April Freddy disclosed the main reason why he left Combs' band, he claimed the Coming Home rapper threatened to kill him.

Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs at the 2023 Met Gala on May 01, 2023, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

Freddy detailed the verbal confrontation he had with Combs, during which the latter crazily gloated about his 'power' and threatened to shut off the lights and buy the entire block where the Florida rapper lived. "He was like, 'N***a, I'll buy every house on your block, shut every light off in that bitch, and every time you come out that bitch you'll get popped," he told The Art of Dialogue channel.

"When he tells you some shit like that, you go to picture him purchasing every house, you going to picture every light going off, and that shit silenced me," Freddy added. The former band member went on to say that Combs' audacious declaration was the driving force behind his decision to quit Da Band and avoid any involvement with the group. Freddy admitted that he was left so disturbed by the threats that he even considered murdering the tycoon. "I was trying to take his ass out," he confessed. Meanwhile, Combs remains jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on counts of prostitute trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and prostitution trafficking transportation. His trial is set to begin in May 2025, the music mogul has pleaded 'not guilty' and continues to appeal for his bail.