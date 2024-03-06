Sinéad O'Connor's Estate Stated That She Would Be 'Disgusted' by Trump Using Her Song

The late Sinéad O'Connor's estate is taking a firm stand to protect her legacy. Upon discovering that former U.S. President Donald Trump has been using the Irish singer's music at his political rallies, O'Connor's estate and longtime record label are insisting that he stop. Trump, who is reportedly eyeing the Republican nomination, has allegedly featured her 1990 hit Nothing Compares 2 U at various recent campaign events, as reported by HuffPost. Chrysalis Records and O'Connor's estate have issued a joint statement denouncing the politician for his unauthorized use of her music.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrew Chin

The statement read, “Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings. It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at his political rallies." According to Entertainment Weekly, the statement adds, “It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil.'"

“As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately,” the statement further said. The late Irish singer-songwriter, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56 in July 2023, remains a pop icon celebrated for her music and bold persona. Apart from her record-breaking album sales and the creation of one of the most iconic music videos ever, O'Connor was also known for her fearless stance on controversial issues and her outspoken political views.

In addition, many other artists or their estates have criticized Trump for using their music, including Neil Young, the Smiths, Black Sabbath, Rihanna, and more. Meanwhile, O'Connor's rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U, originally by Prince, was released in 1990. The song became a massive hit, propelling O'Connor to international fame and securing the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. O'Connor passed away from natural causes on July 26, 2023, at 56 years old, tragically just a year and a half after losing her 17-year-old son, Shane. Furthermore, in a 2020 interview republished shortly after her death, O'Connor expressed her strong dislike for then-President Trump.

She said, "I actually do believe Donald Trump is the biblical devil, the f----. He’s not playing. Nobody should think he’s doing this just so he can get elected. He is devilish enough that he believes in this stuff. They should have dragged him out of the White House at the point he separated the first child from their parents at the Mexican border... They should be non-violently dragging him out of the office. They should be going to him – like they did with Nixon – and saying, ‘You’re not fit for the f---ing office, get out. Pretend you’ve had a heart-attack, a series of mini-strokes, whatever you want, but get the f--- out!’” As for Trump, who held office as the 45th U.S. president from 2017 to 2021, he is presently campaigning for reelection in the 2024 presidential election.