Simon Cowell Couldn't Hold His Tears While Recounting His Most Devastating Experience

During a recent episode of Diary of a CEO with host Steven Bartlett, Simon Cowell became emotional as he shared the most difficult experience of his life. Reflecting on his career, the Britain's Got Talent judge talked about his journey— from early successes to his well-known shows like Pop Idol and X Factor. Cowell recounted the bittersweet memory of celebrating Westlife’s first No.1 hit, Swear It Again when he received the devastating news that his father, Eric Cowell, had passed away from a heart attack, according to the Mirror.

Simon's mother, Julie, couldn't bring herself to share the tragic news when Simon called home. Feeling that something was off, he called again a few hours later. This time, his younger brother Nicholas had to break the terrible news. As he recounted the tragic day, Simon had to pause to collect himself, fighting back tears. He said, "I went to Germany for a big conference, I did a big presentation and after some great news so I called home. I knew something wasn't right, I could just tell. I think someone said to my mum 'Don't tell Simon while he is there.'"

He added, "I later called back and was told the truth. That flight...was the longest trip home. It was bad. It was tough...I thought my parents were going to live forever. The hardest thing about losing your parents is that you can't think of them after. It's too hard. I would have swapped all my success to keep him around. They were my best friends, I told them everything. It's like how I feel for Eric, it's pure love." Simon continued, "You often think that time makes things better and I always thought it wouldn't, but the truth is that it does as long as you believe that their presence is still there with you. I do believe that with my mum and dad."

Recollecting fond memories, he shared, "All the things he taught me over the years...He was very wise and he did give me a good steer." As reported by OK! Magazine, he confessed, "He only lost his temper with me once. He never hit me, nothing like that, but he raised his voice once at me and that was enough." Simon's dad passed away before he could see him succeed on TV.

Talking about his mother, Simon disclosed, "My mum so wanted me to have a kid. She got to meet Eric. She gave him a brown blanket. He was two or three when she passed away and he said to me one night and said looking up to the sky 'I'm thinking about Grandpa Eric and Grandma Julie.' I thought, 'Why would you say that?' It was at that point I recognized that they were still with us. It's not a total loss."