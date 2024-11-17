Shirley MacLaine Reveals Marilyn Monroe Went to Bed With Kennedy Brothers: "There Was a Private..."

Shirley MacLaine gave a controversial remark in her recently released coffee book The Wall of Life: Pictures and Stories from this Marvellous Lifetime. MacLaine claimed that John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert Kennedy both shared a bed with the legendary performer the same night that she performed her now-iconic Happy Birthday Mr. President.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLO! US (@hellomagus)

According to the NY Post, the American actor claimed that she saw JFK leave a bedroom with Monroe in there. "In 1962, at the famous celebration for John F Kennedy’s 45th birthday at Madison Square Garden, Jimmy Durante and I performed for the president and the crowd, but what most people remember is Marilyn Monroe singing 'Happy Birthday' to him," MacLaine wrote. "Afterward there was a private party at [Democrat finance chairman] Arthur Krim’s home… Jack Kennedy had just walked out of the bedroom behind me, and Bobby [Robert] Kennedy had just walked in. Marilyn was in the bedroom," she controversially noted.

Marilyn Monroe sings happy birthday to JFK at a fundraising gala in Madison Square Garden in 1962 pic.twitter.com/TCzaMrcf62 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 28, 2024

The world-renowned entertainer Monroe died the next month, and that was followed by President JFK's assassination later the same year. The Netflix documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, also showcased how Monroe was found dead on her bed with an empty bottle of sleeping pills.

According to Esquire, biographer Anthony Summers gave insight into the timeline of her death in the biography Goddess, and interview clips of the family of Monroe’s psychiatrist Dr. Ralph Greenson hint at an alleged short-term romantic relationship between the Hollywood actor and Robert.

The documentary also explores how around 10:30 pm on August 4, Monroe’s press relations manager, Arthur Jacobs, was informed about a terrible incident while he was at the Hollywood Bowl with his wife that took place a little earlier than the time of the discovery of the death of Monroe at 3:30 am. Furthermore, the author of Monroe's biography claimed that the Niagra actor was found under the influence of the pill and still alive while being taken to the hospital. However, she died en route to seek medical attention.

One source familiar with the situation also shared that Robert had visited Monroe in the afternoon, on the day she died, and that the duo had an intense argument, after which Robert left Monroe's place. President JFK's death also remains a mystery to date. It was revisited by ex-Secret Service agent Paul Landis in his memoir titled The Final Witness. The book, released in 2023 by the 88-year-old former agent, mentioned some of the unknown details of the tragic event in American history.

Movie actress Marilyn Monroe throws a kiss after her arrival at New York's Idlewild Airport from Los Angeles. (Image Source: Getty Images | Bettmann)

In an interview with the New York Times, Landis said that he was 28 years old when the incident occurred. After John was moved to the hospital, Landis claimed he came across a bullet lodged in the Kennedy's car where the president had been sitting during the attack. Landis took it with him and visited the emergency room where he placed the bullet on the president's stretcher so the evidence of the incident would travel with the deceased President, thus quashing the 'magic bullet' theory.