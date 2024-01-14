Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Overcoming “Extreme Anxiety and Fear”

Shawn Mendes shared insights on his personal development over the previous year on social media. In a video he uploaded on social media, the singer sang along to a harmonium and spoke about how this habit helped him deal with fear and anxiety. Mendes emphasized the beauty in the interaction between "right" and "wrong" notes, sharing that he found comfort in letting go of the demand for perfection while singing.

As reported by UInterview, the musician said on January 2 on Instagram that he has learned to "accept and welcome the lows of life" and "not to constantly need to change or fix something to feel high again, because I know if I really slow down and listen when I’m low there’s always something to hear." He wrote, "I realized there were only moments of bliss and euphoria from the 'right' notes BECAUSE of the 'wrong' notes. The only reason I can sing in key is because I've learned to listen." He concluded, "The biggest lesson for me this year has been to accept and welcome the lows of life… not to constantly need to change or fix something to feel high again, because I know if I really slow down and listen when I’m low there’s always something to hear."

Mendes has been open about his struggles with mental health as in July 2022, he significantly postponed his tour to put his health first. Mendes said he had trouble sorting through his feelings after a year, but he was grateful for the process of transformation and healing. He expressed gratitude to everyone who has shown acceptance and support and highlighted the beneficial societal trend toward emphasizing mental health. At the end of 2023, Mendes uploaded a monochrome video of himself playing the piano and singing. In the tropical climate of Costa Rica, he concluded his year and posted some photos from his travels.

The artist spoke candidly about his life and new songs in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Songs in June, last year, just before he turned 25. He said at the time, "I think I am approaching 25 still feeling quite confused about a lot of things in my life. And I think that was expressing that feeling of frustration about what is happening, this feeling of swinging the pendulum back and forth. I think I still am in a very confused place, but I know that there are some people in my life who I deeply love, and I know that music is something I deeply love, and I know that this planet is something I deeply love. And all of those three things are something worth fighting for and worth dying for. And I think that was where that energy was coming from."

