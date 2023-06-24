Sharon Stone Defends Lily-Rose in ‘The Idol’ Amid Claims That Stone Was the Inspiration for the Role

Sharon Stone, a legendary figure in Hollywood, spoke in favor of Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp for her role in the series The Idol. The Lovelace movie star shared an Instagram Story in May 2023 in which she gushed about Lily-Rose Depp's performance in the HBO Max series.

Sharon Stone praised the controversial series The Idol after the first two episodes of the program were shown at the Cannes Film Festival. The 65-year-old hailed Lily-Rose Depp, 24, and The Weeknd, 33, for their roles in the show about a pop star who is attempting to rebuild her career after experiencing a nervous breakdown. This appreciation from Stone comes after Depp claimed that she drew inspiration for her role in The Idol from Stone's iconic character in Basic Instinct.

Also Read: Johnny Depp Opened Up on Hitting 'Rock Bottom Countless Times' During Amber Heard Defamation Case

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Critics of The Idol were unhappy with the show for its sexual themes, but the Casino star had a different opinion. The Oscar nominee said in her Instagram Story, "I just watched the first two episodes of @theidol @lilyrose_depp and Abel (@theweeknd) r so sure-footed." Stone continued by praising Sam Levinson, the show's creator, and director, noting that he "addresses the root on the crisis in entertainment; Which comes first the brilliance of the heartache?"

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Sebastien Nogier

It appears that Stone's immense acting talent and experience in the industry caught Depp's eye as well. Stone, who has played the lead role in numerous films and received praise from critics, started her career as an extra in the 1980 film Stardust Memories before making her big acting debut in the entertainment industry. The actress has a distinctive and uncommon acting talent that has made her a global celebrity with millions of followers.

Also Read: Here's What Johnny Depp Did With the $1 Million Received From Amber Heard in Defamation Settlement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO (@hbo)

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lily-Rose Depp spoke about the icons that influenced her pop star persona on The Idol: "Of course, there are so many incredible pop stars of today that I have nothing but admiration and respect for -- and of course, you can't help but thinking of when you think of a character like Jocelyn -- but we're definitely not telling anybody else's story or trying to base her on any real person."

Also Read: When Johnny Depp Honored Heath Ledger by Dedicating a Beach After Him, Named It 'Heath's Place'

She continued, "We actually drew from a lot of other influences that are not pop stars. We thought a lot about Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct and the Gene Tierneys and Lauren Bacalls... all of these women that were very inspiring to me for the role."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

The Idol has come under fire for what many critics consider to be excessive nudity. Pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, is attempting to make a return after having a mental breakdown following the death of her mother. The club owner and cult leader played by Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, becomes involved with the artist and her career.

In a press conference in Cannes, director and co-creator, Sam Levinson addressed the criticism, according to Daily Mail. He said, "We live in a very sexualize[d] world, especially in the States, and I think the influence of pornography is really strong in terms of the psyche of, I think, young people in the States. We see this in pop music and how it sort of reflects the underbelly of the internet. I think it's very true to what almost every pop star doing these days."

More from Inquisitr

When 'Potterhead' Johnny Depp Agreed to Play Grindelwald Without Reading the Script

Kourtney Kardashian Says Travis Barker and Kids Are Her 'Real' Family Amid Feud With Sister Kim