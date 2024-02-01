Shannen Doherty Shares 'Miracle' Cancer Treatment, Describing it as 'God's Intervention'

Actress Shannen Doherty, best known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, has provided a positive update on her ongoing fight against stage 4 breast cancer in a podcast. Describing her recent treatment as a "miracle," Doherty openly discussed the challenges of the cancer's spread to her brain in the recent episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast.

Doherty, 52, spoke with her radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi, revealing her decision to stick with a new cancer infusion despite initial doubts. "After four treatments, we didn't really see a difference, and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kind of was like we're going to keep going with this and see," shared Doherty. She continued, "After the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? For me, that happens to be a miracle right now, that, like, I sort of rolled the dice and said let's keep going."

Having battled stage 4 breast cancer since 2015, Doherty's resilience and openness have garnered admiration. Doherty even mused, "The success of the treatment may be 'God intervening and being like I'm going to give her a break.'" Initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, she underwent two years of treatment before announcing her remission in 2017. In 2020, Doherty shared a second diagnosis of breast cancer, this time at stage 4, with the disease spreading to her brain and bones.

Expressing her outlook on life, Doherty shared on her podcast, "Every day is a gift, and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there. All I can do is live each day in as much of a positive manner, with a lot of hope, as I can." The actor added, "Listen, I can die today, I can die in 20 years, I don’t know. I can die walking outside of my house and a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me, whatever. Or I can die of cancer. But all I can do is live each day in as much as a positive manner with hope as I can and embrace it and feel like, ‘Wow, I get to wake up again today, what can I do?'"

The actor shares her insights into several aspects of life and career in her podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty. The actor posted a snippet of the podcast episode on her Instagram handle and captioned, "Because there is ALWAYS hope!! Listen to our new episode of #LBC with the brilliant Dr. Amin Mirhadi from @cedarssinai lots of information including what you should be asking your doctor! Available now everywhere you get your podcasts!!" as fans loved her spirit and dedication to bring awareness.