Shakira Seen on House Hunt Across Miami With a Huge $50 Million Budget

Following the drama-filled break up with former football player, Gerard Piqué, the Hips Don’t Lie singer packed her bags and moved from Barcelona to Miami in April with her children, and she is now looking for a mansion in Miami, Florida.

Shakira has been seen on a house hunt and is reportedly looking to spend up to $50 million on a mega-mansion family home, per Pinkvilla. The news came to light when pictures of the glam pop diva visiting more than six properties in Florida's wealthy neighborhoods were captured. A real estate agent was seen taking Shakira and her brother Tonino on the tour, with the whole party appearing to look in good spirits.

The Colombian singer, who lived in Barcelona for eight years, explained in a farewell Instagram post that she was leaving following her breakup with Piqué, 36, so that she could begin "a new chapter."

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends, and the sea,” she wrote in the caption. “Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside my many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me, and made me grow. Thank you to my Spanish audience who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty,” she concluded.

As per The Sun, the 46-year-old is renting a $15 million waterfront home while she looks for something bigger to lay down roots with sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. The house-hunting snaps come after Shakira was seen bidding adieu to Spain and jetting off to the US to start her in a series of pictures released by news outlets. Spanish media described the scenes as her "final goodbye" to her old life. A video of the singer arriving at the Barcelona airport with her two children was being circulated on social media. Shakira, who was wearing a pair of rose-tinted glasses and a jean jacket, smiled and blew a kiss to the paparazzi filming her, as she walked into the airport holding her sons’ hands.

The songstress was supposed to move on January 3 with her sons but her trip was pushed back after her elderly father's health deteriorated. Her footballer-ex Piqué was said to be "very annoyed" after he was given just "days notice" that his former partner was moving to Miami with their two sons. Shakira's lawyer Pilar Mane told Piqué’s lawyer Ramon Tamborero in a formal announcement that the star was leaving definitively. The Colombian singer, they said, then phoned the former Barcelona player to confirm the news. Yet he was reportedly furious about being kept in the dark regarding the exact date they would be leaving.

Shakira and Piqué first became acquainted while working on the music video for her song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which served as the FIFA World Cup 2010's anthem. In March 2011, the pair announced their relationship for the first time. Last June, they made their breakup public, after 11 years of marriage.