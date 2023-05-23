Shakira Enjoys a Delightful Boating Adventure With Her 8-Year-Old Son Sasha in Miami

Shakira, the talented hitmaker and global sensation, was recently spotted in Miami, indulging in a delightful boating excursion with her youngest son, Sasha Piqué Mebarak. The Grammy Award-winning artist, who was named Billboard's Woman of the Year, showcased her effortless style and toned physique in a flowing sundress, captivating the attention of onlookers.

On Saturday afternoon, Shakira embarked on a boating trip with a group of friends in Miami, seeking a serene escape on the warm Floridian waterways, reports Daily Mail. The 46-year-old songstress exuded elegance and grace as she conversed with one of the boat's passengers before stepping aboard. With the gentle breeze caressing her flowing blue patterned sundress and her eyes shielded by wide-framed sunglasses, Shakira radiated a natural beauty that effortlessly turned heads.

Shakira's enchanting presence was enhanced by her voluminous light brunette hair, which cascaded onto her chest, adding to her ethereal allure. However, this outing was not only about her stunning appearance; she was accompanied by her youngest son, Sasha, who is now eight years old. Sasha is the younger brother of Milan Piqué Mebarak, aged nine, and both boys are the sons of Shakira and her former partner, Gerard Piqué.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué, a former professional athlete, began their romantic journey in 2011, following Piqué's appearance in the music video for her track Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). The couple embarked on a beautiful marriage, with Milan's birth in 2013 and Sasha's arrival two years later. Their separation in June of last year, accompanied by allegations of infidelity on Piqué, surprised many.

Despite the challenges, Shakira has emerged as an empowered woman, focusing on her personal growth, music career, and most importantly, her role as a dedicated mother. Her recent recognition as Billboard's Woman of the Year showcases her enduring influence and impact on the music industry.

Rumors swirled when Shakira was spotted spending time with Hollywood superstar, Tom Cruise during the Miami Grand Prix. However, sources close to the singer have dismissed any romantic involvement, affirming that their relationship is purely platonic. While Shakira reportedly finds the idea of dating Cruise amusing, she remains focused on her children and career. She values their friendship and appreciates the moments they share but is not interested in pursuing a romantic relationship at this time.

A source told US Weekly, "Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her — and how fans are chiming in with their opinions — but she thinks it's hilarious because it's just not true. Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn't focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now."