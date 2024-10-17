Sexist Fox News Host Takes Aim at 'Men for Kamala' Ad, Says "You’re Not a Man If You Vote for Her"

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld has lashed out at the latest ad commercial for the Harris-Walz campaign for the upcoming presidential polls. The American television host claimed that the advertisement titled, "Men for Kamala" was giving off the message that treats "men again like a faceless mass. A group you can exploit, just like the Dems do with blacks and women."

In a conversation with Harold Ford during Fox News' segment, The Five, Gutfeld didn't seem to agree with the idea that the Harris-Walz campaign had good backing from the Black male voters. The voters specifically based in the states of Detroit, Atlanta, and Philadelphia have a huge margin of black male voters. Arguing with Ford on the recent ad he stated, "You're not a man if you ascribe to any of that and if you vote for Kamala, you are voting for that. That's why, no, Harold, you are not voting for Kamala." The Fox News panelist's statement led to immense backlash as he claimed that no "real man" would vote for Harris.

Kamala is losing men by an historic margin. So she made this ad of men saying they are man enough to vote Kamala. It actually made me cringe multiple times. This should fix her man problem. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/DkkWPNbaFG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 11, 2024

Gutfeld emphasized how the advertisement did not show any "real men" as the title suggests. The comment made by him on national television was deemed transphobic by netizens. In an op-ed on Fox News, Gutfeld further opined "If you're a man, don't let an actor or a Martha's Vineyard elitist tell you how to vote." Sarcastically calling out the "Men for Kamala" ad he wrote, "That was as manly as Dylan Mulvany shaving Rachel Levine's legs." Gutfeld questioned, if "real men" are out there then why make a commercial to highlight it was "OK to vote" for Kamala? He further compared the approach with Trump's campaign to ask if they asked the same in their advertisements ever?

I’m not worried about what ANYONE on Fox News thinks of my “masculinity”. pic.twitter.com/VsKIxq6Nsx — StevieT438 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 🏳️‍🌈 (@sling438) October 15, 2024

Making more arguments to supplement his belief, he compared the Harris advertisement with Elon Musk's recent achievement after a rocket launch was reversed successfully mid-air. Gutfeld wrote, "Now when I watched that Harris ad, I wasn't embarrassed about being a man because I'm not them." He justified his statement by adding, "When I see Musk, I'm not proud of being a man because I didn't do what he did. He did it. And that's it. It's about individuals, not the group." The television host wrote in the op-ed that the Democrats don't seem to understand the concept of individuality and that the gender debate was instigated by them to create more confusing narratives.

So, you’re accusing men who vote for Harris as not being real men? You sure you want to do that? — AJ (@k9rescue) October 15, 2024

Netizens were quick-witted enough to ask him why he thinks what he stated on the panel. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @TNLiLi tweeted, "Why does he think he is a real man?" @oufenix commented, "You're not a man if you get your life advice from this loser." @climatetechkev quipped, "You're not a real man if you fall for the most obvious conman of all time." @sling438 jumped into the masculinity debate and wrote, "I’m not worried about what ANYONE on Fox News thinks of my 'masculinity.'" @CPTDoomDC sarcastically noted, "Oh, no. A Fox regular attacked my manhood for voting for VP Harris, which I did last Friday. How will I survive this slight?" @moronthislater joked, "Gutfeld thinks he's "manly"? Weird."