Seven Celebs Who Invited Their Exes to Their Wedding: From Prince Harry to Jennifer Aniston

Celebrities Who Had Their Exes Attend Their Wedding

While some love stories work out, others aren't meant to last. Regardless of whether the spark is still there or not, these celebrities proved that you can move on without any bad blood. From Angelina Jolie to Jennifer Aniston to Charlie Sheen to Prince Harry, these famous names not only remained friends with their exes but also invited them to their wedding. Let's find out the remaining names who followed suit and set an example for the rest, per OK!

1. Angelina Jolie

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith star has been married thrice and been in a couple of relationships outside of the wedlock. However, despite a long history of dating, Jolie ensured two of her exes attended one of her most significant days. The actress, who married Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 2000, invited him to her wedding with Brad Pitt in 2014. In addition, she also invited her other ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton whom she married from 2000 to 2003.

2. Charlie Sheen

The Two and a Half Men star, who was married to ex-wife Brooke Mueller from 2008-2011, moved on with girlfriend Brett Rossi whom he proposed in 2014. According to a report, Sheen didn’t forget his ex on his big day and sent an invitation to Mueller for the wedding. A source at the time told Radar Online, "They all get along and are one big happy family." However, the wedding never happened as they called off the engagement weeks prior.

3. Prince Harry

Who wouldn't want to attend a royal wedding, right? Well, it was thoughtful of Prince Harry to include two of his past romances- Chelsy Davy (whom he dated for seven years from 2004 to 2011) and Cressida Bonas (whom he dated for two years) in his extravagant wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey in May 2018. A wedding etiquette expert told The New York Times, "It puts the spouse in an uncomfortable position [if you invite your ex to the wedding]."

4. Reese Witherspoon

The Legally Blonde actor was married to her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe in 1999 after dating for two years. The ex-couple, who met on the sets of Cruel Intentions, welcomed two children together- Ava and Deacon. However, the two split in 2007 but maintained an amicable relationship to co-parent their kids. So, when she moved on with Jim Toth in 2011, she reportedly invited Phillippe. The 50-year-old actor also reciprocated the gesture and invited Witherspoon to his wedding with Paulina Slagter.

5. Jennifer Lopez

JLo has been married quite a few times and dated a lot of other men as well. Although her relationship with Ben Affleck is the most documented in the media, her longest partner has been Marc Anthony with whom she was married for ten years, from 2004 to 2014. After they broke up and she moved on with Alex Rodriguez, Lopez wanted to send an invite to Anthony. However, it couldn't happen because JLo and Rodriguez called off their engagement.

6. Demi Moore

The Ghost star tied the knot in 1987 to her ex-husband Bruce Willis. The ex-couple was married for 10 years and gave birth to three daughters- Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout. Despite their separation, they maintained a cordial relationship. So when she moved on with Ashton Kutcher in 2005, she sent an invite to Willis and he even turned up at her wedding to cheer on the new couple. Willis also returned the invitation in 2009 when he wed Emma Heming.

7. Jennifer Aniston

The Friends alum was madly and deeply in love with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. However, unfortunately, their relationship died a painful death when the actor was attracted to his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. This led to an abrupt end to their marriage. But, still, she reportedly invited Pitt to her wedding with Justin Theroux in 2015. To this day, they are on good terms as Pitt said, “Jen and I still maintain a deep friendship,” per OK!