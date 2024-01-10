Seth Meyers Pokes Fun at Donald Trump's New 'Pants' Story: "Let Me See If I Have This Right..."

Recently, former President Donald Trump grabbed the focus of late-night host Seth Meyers yet again. The lead contender for the Republican nomination in 2024 disclosed while speaking in Iowa that he frequently encounters individuals who stop to ask him, “Sir, how do you do it? How do you wake up in the morning and put on your pants?” He mentioned that supporters often approach him, expressing worries about his increasing legal challenges and his approach to managing them, as per HuffPost's report. Simultaneously, during the episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, January 8, the TV host appeared taken aback by the peculiar statement made by the former POTUS.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

Meyers joked, "So, let me see if I have this right. People come up to you, Donald Trump, the former president and current four-time criminal defendant. And their number one burning question for you is how do you put on your pants?" Meyers also humorously teased a compilation of Trump's verbal slip-ups during the show. He said, “Does [President Joe] Biden stumble? He does sometimes. But if you’re voting for Trump because you’re looking for a candidate who never flubs their words, then I have some terrible news for you.” The footage exhibited Trump's string of errors in various speeches from as early as 2016. It notably captured instances where he struggled with pronouncing words like 'midterm' and 'corridors.'

Also, many have expressed fears the former POTUS might have dementia because he talked strangely about magnets at that Iowa event. According to OK! Magazine, Trump said, "All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets. Why didn’t they use John Deere, why didn’t they bring in the John Deere people?" Trump faced immediate criticism and backlash as the peculiar video circulated on social media, drawing backlash and negative comments from numerous individuals.

Moving ahead, Meyers also stated, “I’ve sadly been listening to this guy for the better part of a decade, and I have to say, he’s somehow becoming even less coherent, and that’s quite a feat." Meyers highlighted that the real estate developer's schedule of upcoming court appearances was so extensive that even cable news hosts refrained from detailing every single one, according to The Guardian's report: “It’s not good when a list of your ongoing court cases ends with and so on, and so on. Cable news is literally 24/7, and even they don’t have time to list every trial date that Trump is facing."

While Trump leads as the top contender for the Republican nomination in November 2024, likely positioning himself to rival Joe Biden for the White House, he has faced disqualification as a presidential candidate in Colorado and Maine. Meanwhile, adding to this, the Supreme Court's recent announcement indicates their involvement in deciding whether Trump can be excluded from the ballot due to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. This firmly entangles the court within the upcoming dynamics of the 2024 presidential campaign, as per BBC's report.

