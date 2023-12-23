During Thursday's late-night show, host Seth Meyers extensively examined instances where Donald Trump has seemingly openly expressed admiration for dictatorial figures. Meyers highlighted the former President's recent statement, suggesting he'd assume dictatorial powers on 'day one' if he secured a second term. Moreover, Meyers drew parallels between Trump's recent remarks on immigration and those attributed to Adolf Hitler, adding weight to concerns about their similarity in tone. Amidst these comparisons, the former POTUS has dedicated substantial effort to defending himself, asserting that there were no wrong or authoritarian undertones in his statements.

As reported by The Independent, numerous GOP lawmakers rushed to shield Trump's remarks, attributing them to what they termed as just another among Trump's many distinctive 'Trump-isms.' Yet, for those closely monitoring Trump's extensive history of blunders and political lapses like Meyers, it's evident that the recent rally's comments hardly stand as the first instance where the former reality TV star and President extolled infamous dictators from history. “He used to be pro-choice, now he’s anti-abortion. He used to be for gun control, now he’s against it. But the one thing he’s been consistent on his entire life is his support for dictators," Meyers said, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Furthermore, Meyers presented viewers with a visual excerpt from a 1990 Playboy magazine interview, wherein Trump expressed his admiration for China's crackdown on pro-democracy student demonstrators the year before. Meyers also highlighted Trump's recent endorsement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who vehemently criticized Joe Biden and disparaged the American political system as 'rotten.' Trump, at a rally held in New Hampshire, extended his support for Putin's scathing remarks. “Trump has been very clear that he will aspire to be a dictator by using the language of dictators,” Meyers added.

“His recent embrace of fascist rhetoric has drawn comparisons to dictators like Adolf Hitler, who used the same language, which prompted Trump to defend himself this week in a way that only raised more questions," Meyers further said. Moreover, the comedian highlighted another instance during Trump's tenure in which reports surfaced indicating the former President's praise for Hitler, allegedly stating that Hitler had accomplished several positive deeds. "First of all, if you’re echoing Hitler, it doesn’t really matter whether you’re ripping him off or you got there on your own – you’re still echoing Hitler,” he said.

Finally, Seth Meyers tells us what he really thinks about Donald Trump:



“Fuck this dipshit. Racist doofus thinks he can swoop in and set up a dictatorship in 2024 despite having, like, nine sets of handcuffs on him.”



pic.twitter.com/GA70NzOpl6 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Trump vehemently declared that he had never read Mein Kampf, firmly denying any familiarity with the controversial text. Contrary to his denial, reports about his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, who passed away in 2022, suggested otherwise, claiming that Trump had a volume of Hitler's speeches as part of his bedside reading material. Simultaneously, Trump's rhetoric during the campaign seemed to pivot towards authoritarian themes, with his language and messaging reflecting a tone suggestive of strong, centralized power. As the political contest continues to unfold, Trump finds himself entangled in a complex legal landscape shaped by four criminal indictments filed against him in 2023.

