Set Secrets of ‘Freaky Friday’ Reveal Gwen Stefani Was Involved in The Plot

Freaky Friday, which was released 20 years ago, is a classic and is credited with launching the careers of both Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, who became close pals on the set as reported by Just Jared. But at first glance, everything seemed quite different!

Since the film was so successful, it was decided to make a sequel early this year, and it is widely anticipated that both Jamie and Lindsay will reprise their roles. Because of the recent resurgence in the film's popularity, a number of its actors and crew members recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to dish on some of the film's most juicy secrets.

Also Read: Gwen Stefani's Son Makes Stage Debut and Brings The House Down at Step-Dad Blake Shelton's Bar

Image Source: Getty Images | Carlo Allegri

On August 6, 2003, 20 years ago, Buena Vista released the $26 million picture. Critics applauded Curtis and Lohan's performances, and the film grossed $160.8 million worldwide. It is now regarded as a cult classic. Disney said in May that production on a sequel would begin, and both Curtis and Lohan have shown interest in returning.

Mark Waters, the director, recalls, "I met with the producer Andrew Gunn and Kristin Burr from Disney. I think they were taking the meeting almost as a courtesy because I was in movie jail then. I was kind in that place where like, 'God, I’ll never get hired again.' Plus, I was kind of willing to tank the meeting because I didn’t think the script was any good, but I liked the idea."

Let's switch from 2023 to 2003 for the "Freaky Friday" movie premiere 🔄 pic.twitter.com/SoA02RfRcH — E! News (@enews) August 7, 2023

Also Read: When Gwen Stefani Noticed 'Red Flags' in Her Old Music Referring to Gavin Rossdale: "I Get Sick"

He continued, "The script they had at the time was about a girl who wrote for the school paper, who wanted to get an interview with Gwen Stefani at the House of Blues, and her mother was a psychiatrist. The first thing I said was, 'Why are you making this version of the movie? You have a nerd daughter and a nerd mom, and they’re basically switching places and ages in nerdom. You gotta have the rebel daughter and the straight-laced mom, and then it’s gonna be interesting".

While addressing the chemistry between Lindsay and Jamie, Waters further added, "[Curtis’ casting] ended up, I think, saving the movie because of her energy and also her chemistry with Lindsay … the two of them have a lot of like aggressive energy, and aggression is funny. If you’re kind of playing comedy in a way that’s shy and non-confrontational, it’s never that good. But the two of them were not scared to get into it with each other, and that made it really work well."

Also Read: When Blake Shelton Admitted His Love For Gwen Stefani's Children: "I Fall in Love With..."

20 Years Ago Freaky Friday 2003 released in theaters. Man this movie is a childhood classic I watched this movie so many times growing up. And a sequel is in the works. I haven’t watched this in so long I need to give it a watch again. #FreakyFriday pic.twitter.com/1S0x9i95BI — Zachary Peralez (@PeralezZachary) August 7, 2023

In advertising her 2022 horror film, Halloween Ends, Curtis told the New York Times that she was being asked about a Freaky Friday sequel, even though the picture had been released in 2003. She said, "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’"

Lohan also told the Times that she would be open to a sequel, saying, "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

References:

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/10/movies/lindsay-lohan-jamie-lee-curtis-freaky-friday.html

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-features/freaky-friday-oral-history-sequel-1235538406/

https://www.justjared.com/2023/08/12/freaky-friday-set-secrets-only-superfans-will-know-including-the-actresses-who-almost-got-jamie-lee-curtis-lindsay-lohans-roles-how-gwen-stefani-was-involved-in-the-plot/

More from Inquisitr

Gwen Stefani Stuns Fans In All Black Leather Look, Makes An Important Announcement

Gwen Stefani Says, Her and Blake Shelton’s Relationship “Just Works”