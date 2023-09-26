Serena Williams, the legendary 23-time Grand Slam champion, is celebrated not only for her extraordinary tennis skills but also for her good-natured humor. Recently, she took to social media to playfully tease her longtime friend, Kim Kardashian, after the reality star posted a series of photos featuring herself on a tennis court, per METRO UK.

Image Source: Getty Images | Amy Sussman

Also Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Interviewed Kim Kardashian On Jimmy Kimmel's Show

Kim Kardashian's Instagram post was a display of glamour, with her donning a Barbie pink Chanel bikini, matching handbag, and robe, all set against the backdrop of a tennis court. However, it quickly became apparent that Kardashian's tennis skills did not quite match her impeccable fashion sense.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kimberly White

In one of the snapshots, Kardashian held her tennis racquet awkwardly to the side, and in another, she attempted an overhead shot that left fans puzzled about her intended pose on the court. Williams humorously roasted Kardashian's racquet-holding technique in a comment on the post, saying, "Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly, I have to give you lessons lol."

Fans eagerly joined the playful banter, with some even questioning whether Kardashian had any knowledge of how to play tennis. Some users called the comment posted by Williams as "salty" while others called her a sport for posting a fun comment on the SKIMS founder's picture.

Also Read: Skeptical Netizens Slam Kim Kardashian Over Daughter North West’s Sunset Painting

William and Kardashian's paths first crossed when the latter was not yet a television personality; she worked as a closet organizer for celebrities. Since their initial meeting, their bond has only grown stronger, with Kardashian even attending Williams' wedding to Alexis Ohanian in 2017 and openly expressing their deep connection in interviews.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian and NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr.'s Relationship Could Be in the 'Early Stages'

While Kardashian didn't offer a direct response to Williams' playful comment, the two have a history of supporting each other publicly. When Williams announced her retirement from professional tennis following the 2022 US Open, Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to laud her as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Kardashian has blended tennis and bikini photoshoots for her Instagram feed. In June 2021, she shared a similar series of snaps, featuring herself in a revealing tan-colored swimsuit, striking a pose on a tennis court. Her caption read, "Tennis anyone?!" followed by a racquet emoji, once again showcasing her playful spirit and love for both tennis and stylish photoshoots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In a recent post shared by Kardashian, the future lawyer posted a carousel of images and videos on Instagram promoting @stuartweitzman. The post captioned, "Fittings with the @stuartweitzman 5050 boot! Which color is your favorite #StuartWeitzman #versatile #timeless #swpartner" shows Kardashian promoting the boots as she plunged over a couch in a black ensemble head to toe. People flattered the entrepreneur and the mother of four for dazzling and doing her best in the images.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian's Million-Dollar Mansions: Take a Tour of Her Jaw-Droppingly Luxurious Properties

When Russell Brand Once Told Katy Perry About Wanting to Have a Foursome With Kardashian Sisters