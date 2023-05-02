Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Announce Second Baby at Met Gala

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have revealed that they are looking forward to welcoming their 2nd toddler, even as they attended the once-a-year Met Gala on May 1. The couple, who has a four-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, made a stunning arrival at the event, but it was Williams' Instagram post that had everyone talking. The post included a photo of the tennis superstar in a gorgeous Gucci gown, showcasing her unmistakable baby bump.

As mentioned by toofab, this announcement comes just a few months after Williams wrote an essay for Vogue in which she revealed that she would be stepping away from tennis to focus on expanding her family. In the essay, Williams stated that she and her husband had been trying to have another child for the past year and had recently received some positive news from her doctor that put their mind at ease. The 41-year-old also shared that she did not want to be pregnant again while still actively competing in tennis, as she needed to be either fully committed to the sport or fully committed to motherhood.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Theo Wargo

In the essay, the fashion magazine clarifies that the couple has not yet revealed the due date or the gender of the baby, but fans are already excitedly awaiting the arrival of the new addition to their family. Williams has been very open about her journey to motherhood, having previously faced difficulties during her first pregnancy, including a life-threatening complication that required an emergency C-section. She wrote about this experience in an opinion piece with CNN. Despite the challenges, Williams has embraced motherhood and has become an inspiration to many women around the world who are trying to balance motherhood with their careers.

The Met Gala is one of the most highly anticipated events in the fashion industry, and this year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in honor of the style designer. The dress code for the event asked guests to dress "in honor of Karl," and many celebrities, including Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa, showed up in stunning outfits that paid tribute to the iconic designer.

Williams and Ohanian were invited to the event by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and one of the co-chairs of the event. The couple looked radiant as they walked the red carpet, and Williams' glowing baby bump was the highlight of the night.

While Serena Williams may be taking a break from tennis to focus on her family, fans can still experience her incredible athleticism through the many highlights of her illustrious career. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, four Olympic gold medals, and countless other accolades throughout her career. She has been a role model for young girls around the world and has inspired many people to pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face.