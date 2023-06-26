Senator Tim Scott Slams Hosts of 'The View' for 'Offensive, Dangerous, Disgusting' Comments on Race

Respected Senator Tim Scott recently slammed The View hosts in an enraged manner for their derogatory and negative comments regarding race. According to reports from The Hill, Senator Scott expressed his thoughts during a speech at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Event held in Washington D.C.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senator Tim Scott (@senatortimscott)

Senator Scott was left outraged by recent events with regard to some of the comments made by The View hosts on national television. Senator Scott said that host Joy Behar made quite racist remarks on the show regarding the senator himself. "Joy Behar told me I don't know what it's like to be black," mentioned the senator in the speech.

With this in mind, he proceeded to elaborate on his emotions on hearing such a controversial statement. "I'd like to go on the show and have a conversation with them on The View. Because I gotta say, their comments were offensive, dangerous, and disgusting," expressed the senator in wholehearted disgruntlement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Senator Tim Scott (@senatortimscott)

The senator addressed the crowd and told them about the time he proceeded with confrontational action in the past. This came shortly after one of the show's hosts Joy Behar's comments claimed that the senator as a person of color was an exception and that he didn't understand or have to go through the harsh reality faced by people of color in general.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Behar (@joyvbehar)

"The Republican senator is like one of these guys, like Clearance Thomas, Black Republicans, who believe in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps rather than understanding the systemic racism that African-Americans face in this country." It was this statement that truly triggered Senator Scott and he decided to confront the hosts of the show.

Tim Scott tells Sunny Hostin there’s no systemic racism because we have successful Black public officials and we no longer have to step off the sidewalk when white people walk by.



Sure, but the presence of progress doesn’t prove the absence of racism.

pic.twitter.com/p5dPUahOZJ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 5, 2023

A month after Behar's comments, Senator Scott was engaged in a rather heated conversation with The View host, Sunny Hostin, who led the conversation with Senator Scott. According to The Hill, host Behar who uttered the statement wasn't on set for the day. The conversation was centered around how American leaders should approach and curb racial inequality. A banter began between Hostin and Senator Scott while they were in the middle of a heated discussion.

Senator Tim Scott is impressive. He goes on The View and tells host Sunny Hostin to her face that her comments about his message to African Americans were "offensive" & "disgusting."

They cut to commercial to stop him! pic.twitter.com/9OC9DWrhKi — Larry Mendte Show (@LarryMendteShow) June 5, 2023

The political figure expressed his reason for being on the show. "One of the things I think about and one of the reasons why I'm on this show is because of the comments that were made, frankly, on this show that the only way for a young African-American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule," claimed the Senator. Upon hearing this, Hostin didn't hold back in expressing her views and claimed that she also felt like Senator Scott was indeed an exception. Hostin kept interrupting the senator on several occasions, but in the end, the distinguished guest made sure his opinions were heard.

