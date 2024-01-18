Senator Ted Cruz surprised many by backing Donald Trump for president, despite their rocky history. People couldn't help but roll their eyes at the endorsement. Cruz, a Texas Republican, also urged the nation to unite behind Trump, according to Fox News. The announcement was made on a Tuesday night. He said, “Well, last night it [democracy] played out, and I gotta say, Trump’s victory was across the board.” Furthermore, Cruz said, "At this point, I believe this race is over. So I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president of the United States. I look forward to supporting him enthusiastically.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

Also Read: Donald Trump Launches Verbal Assault on Nikki Haley, Using Her First Name "Nimarata"

Despite proclaiming a staunch belief in the democratic process, his credibility takes a hit when you discover he was caught on tape advocating for a congressional commission to question the 2020 election results. Cruz, as reported by The New Republic, consistently amplified Trump's unfounded claims of a rigged vote. Adding another layer to the story, he contended that the Iowa caucuses' outcomes indicated there was only one feasible Republican nominee. He said, "[Iowa] was a dominating victory for Donald Trump: I've got to say, there's no place like the Iowa caucuses. I know it intimately."

Cruz went on to assert that the citizens of Iowa approach their civic duty with the utmost gravity, diligently examining the candidates in a manner that reflects their deep sense of responsibility. “And the results last night: 51% [of the vote, which included] 98 counties – that's compelling. And at this point, I think the contrast needs to be on substance and policy and records [versus Biden]," Cruz further said. In Monday's Iowa caucuses, Trump secured a commanding 51% of the votes, clinching a substantial 30-point lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis managed to secure a narrow second place, edging out Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former two-term governor of South Carolina.

Also Read: Upcoming Republican Debate Canceled After Nikki Haley Says She’ll Participate if Donald Trump Does

Before Cruz became a prominent supporter of Trump, the two found themselves in heated conflicts during the 2016 Republican primary. Trump, not one to hold back, labeled Cruz as a liar and directed insults at his wife and father. In response, Cruz characterized Trump as a bully, a liar, and a coward, showcasing the intense rivalry that defined their earlier interactions. According to Business Insider, he said, "I'm going to tell you what I really think of Donald Trump. This man is a pathological liar. He doesn't know the difference between truth and lies. He lies practically every word that comes out of his mouth and in a pattern that I think is straight out of a psychology textbook."

Sen. Ted Cruz changes his tune over the years on Donald Trump. He is now the 25th sitting U.S. senator to publicly support Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/MzeSVkpzwf — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 17, 2024

Also Read: Political Panelists Slam Trump’s Iowa Rally Bizarre Remarks on Jimmy Carter’s ‘Happiness'

As soon as it became evident that Trump would emerge as the nominee, Cruz underwent a noticeable transformation in his stance. He swiftly aligned himself with Trump and has remained a steadfast supporter ever since. Simultaneously, media platforms such as CNN and MSNBC wasted no time in pointing out Cruz's earlier criticisms, serving as a reminder of his previous stance. Morning Joe tweeted, "Sen. Ted Cruz changes his tune over the years on Donald Trump. He is now the 25th sitting U.S. senator to publicly support Trump's 2024 presidential campaign."

More from Inquisitr

NYT and ABC Journalists Mock Trump Over Campaign Schedule, ‘The Campaign Is in the Courtroom’

Ben Shapiro Criticizes Vivek Ramaswamy for Excessive Loyalty to Trump, ‘You’ve Served Your Purpose’