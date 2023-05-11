'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Ties the Knot With Singer G Flip After a Year of Dating

Selling Sunset fame Chrishell Stause and singer G Flip have officially tied the knot after 1 year of dating, reported The Daily Star. The 41-year-old Stause and 28-year-old G Flip wed exactly a year after they started dating. The reality star posted an Instagram reel featuring snippets of her and G Flip's low-key wedding together. "Love doesn't always go as planned. Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause captioned the adorable montage, which included a photograph of them kissing at the altar.

Selling Sunset star wore a white chic wedding dress while G Flip donned a classy black tuxedo. Stause went on to call the singer "one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard-working people out there." The song featured in the passionate montage is G Flip's latest melody, Be Your Man, which they wrote about Stause.

"They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them," a source close to the couple told People on Wednesday. "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart," G Flip commented. "These are the sweetest words and this is the cutest little edit."

Many reality TV celebrities flocked to Stause's comments area, complimenting the couple on their wedding. "IM DYING!!!!!! I've been waiting for this post all day!!!" co-star Emma Hernan penned. "Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATION." "Congratulations my love! So happy for you two," Jojo Fletcher wrote. "This makes me SOO HAPPPYY," Francesca Fargo added.

The pair first met on Halloween in 2021 for the first time, when Stause was still in a relationship with Jason Oppenheim, her Selling Sunset co-star. G Flip too was dating someone else then. The Australian singer remembered the after-effects of their first meeting with the actress when she was a guest on People Every Day podcast.

"We were both with our ex-partners then... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," they explained. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

In May 2022, Chrishell Stause also confirmed her budding romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion episode, which was five months after she separated from her co-star Oppenheim. "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," she said during the episode. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

She continued, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course, I was like yes, let's do that."