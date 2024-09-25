‘Self-Serving’ Melania Trump Received Nearly $240K for Rare Political Appearance: Report

The political sphere is once again embroiled in controversy, and this time, it’s Melania Trump who is at the center of attention over a hefty six-figure paycheck, totaling nearly $240,000. News of the same has ignited outrage after reports revealed that the former First Lady received the payment for a rare campaign appearance. The backlash has been swift, with critics on social media expressing disbelief and questioning the ethics behind such a payment.

The event in question took place in April 2023, at an LGBT conservative group’s fundraiser hosted by the Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago. According to campaign finance disclosure forms, Melania was paid $237,500 for her participation in the event, a hefty sum for what some critics argue was a brief, less-than-half-hour appearance at her own home.

As per CNN, the controversy deepens with the mysterious source of the payment. Despite her being listed as a speaker, the president of the Log Cabin Republicans, Charles Moran, denied that his organization provided the funds, leaving the true source of the payment shrouded in mystery. He said, "It’s a mystery who actually cut the check."

Virginia Canter, chief ethics counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, voiced alarm, pointing out, “It seems pretty self-serving. You could indicate that payment was for a speaking engagement for the Log Cabin Republicans, but you also need to report who the source of the payment was, otherwise you can’t assess for the conflicts of interest, and it wouldn’t be in compliance with the rules."

As per Raw Story, the outrage, however, doesn’t stop at ethics experts. Political commentators and critics have been quick to voice their disapproval. Fred Wellman, host of the podcast On Democracy, exclaimed, "It's outrageous and unheard of. Almost a quarter of a million dollars to speak IN HER OWN HOME for less than half an hour!"

Commentator Molly Jong-Fast chimed in, comparing Melania’s payout to other controversial payments within the Trump circle. She highlighted, "Kimberly Guilfoyle received a $60,000 speaking fee for introducing her fiancé, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., at the 'Stop the Steal' rally on January 6, 2021, ahead of the insurrection at the US Capitol. Her speech was less than three minutes."

Adding fuel to the fire, Melania's infrequent campaign appearances have made her rare public engagements even more scrutinized. Stephanie Grisham (former Trump White House press secretary) said, “She’s been so disconnected with this campaign and so absent that I could see her saying, ‘If I’m going to put my time in, I will get paid for this,’ Even when we were in the White House, she was always so concerned about people making money off of her because she felt it was money she should be earning.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Paul Rudnick, a humorist, took to social media to lampoon the situation, poking fun at Melania’s choice of venue and the seemingly inflated nature of the payout. He remarked, "Melania was paid $237,000 to speak to a handful of the repulsive Log Cabin Repubs, a gay group opposed to marriage equality. They outbid the Proud Boys, although it's possible Melania thinks it's the same organization."