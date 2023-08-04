Self Confessed 'Swiftie' Emily Ratajkowski Says "You Don’t Get It if You Don’t Like Taylor Swift"

Emily Ratajkowski has called her younger self a "misogynist" for not always listening to Taylor Swift. The 32-year-old model said the Bad Blood singer won her over when she saw one of her live performances and completely altered her mind.

Taylor Swift, 33, has been breaking records with her run of Eras Tour events, which she stated will be extending to include European locations. In the middle of Taylor-mania, the top-charting musician gained a new high-profile fan in the shape of Emily, who said she 'didn't f**k' with the star before seeing her perform at an arena.

According to the US Magaine, the issue of Taylor came up during an episode of her podcast, High Low With EmRata, in which she and Troye Sivan were conversing. Recently, the 28-year-old Australian singer joined the Cruel Summer star onstage for her gig in Pasadena, California's Rose Bowl Stadium.

The 32-year-old supermodel claims that she listened to "so much music" with her parents while growing up, albeit she wasn't always exposed to the most prominent artists. She explained, "I kind of grew up [with] a little snobbery around my generation, I wasn’t somebody who listened to pop music a ton."

Emily confessed to Troye, "I was not a Swiftie and now I’m like, 'You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn’t f**k with Taylor Swift', I went to her concert and I was like, 'This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else? Like, they have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette'".

Ratajkowski said that an ex-lover taught her that popular music isn't always horrible simply because it's popular. She further went on to add, "They were talking about [how] just because something’s popular doesn’t mean that it isn’t excellent. Actually, a lot of times the things that are popular are actually just incredibly good. … I came around. It changed it for me completely."

In May, while Swift was on the Eras Tour, she performed at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where Ratajkowski was in attendance, as reported by Metro UK. An end to the "Swiftie Era!" Ratajkowski accompanied a TikTok video of herself dancing and singing to "Blank Space" during the performance with a comment describing the moment.

Ratajkowski criticized Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year when an interview from 2012 leaked and made light of Swift's romantic relationships. Swift was shown images of several guys (including Joe Jonas, Justin Timberlake, and Taylor Lautner) by DeGeneres, 65, and was prompted to ring a bell for each ex-boyfriend. In March, Ratajkowski discussed Swift with Elle, "She’s another example of a woman who has been faced with such blatant misogyny and sexism, and yet we don’t want to admit that, because she’s powerful and successful, and also she’s white. There’s a bunch of reasons, which I think are fair and important to also bring up in the conversation, but that clip in particular was just so striking to me because she was communicating very clearly about why she didn’t feel comfortable with what was happening. And it was making everyone laugh. It actually upset me."

