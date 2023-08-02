With Serena Williams’ Investment, Selena Gomez’s Fortune Has Soared to $800 Million

A recent venture with Selena Gomez has reportedly resulted into an astounding triumph! Serena Williams invested $5 million in the start-up 'Wondermind,' founded by pop singer and actress, before she announced her retirement at last year's US Open.

Selena Gomez’s net worth is now estimated to be $800 Million. Her net worth was around $95 Million last year pic.twitter.com/JA4GpDHdY4 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 22, 2023

Also Read: Right After Hailey Bieber Feud, Selena Gomez’s Net Worth Skyrocketed to $800M, Here’s Why

Wondermind's mission is to educate the public on the realities of mental illness, despair, and substance abuse. Gomez's net worth has allegedly increased to an astounding $800 million in almost a year after Serena Williams' investment in the start-up. Users on social media have taken notice of this dramatic growth. Wondermind's value increased to $100 million when Williams invested $5 million in the company in August 2022. According to Marca, she not only promised financial support, but also promised to help with marketing and other creative efforts for the company.

Co-founder Gomez's wealth was estimated at $95 million last year. Recent reports, however, suggest that she has seen a meteoric rise in her fortune. Her net worth is currently estimated to be at $800 million, an increase of almost 8.5%.

So proud to be an investor in @letswondermind - changing the way we deal with mental health. pic.twitter.com/PB7ddfHUt3 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 11, 2022

Many fans are baffled by this sudden and massive change and have taken to Twitter to voice their confusion. A fan couldn't believe Gomez's unbelievable wealth and said, "How did she do that." The thoughts were seconded by another user, "I wonder how she did it?"

Also Read: Selena Gomez Wishes Ex Bestie and Kidney Donor Francia Raísa on Her Birthday, Shuts Down Feud Rumors

In an indirect jab at Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, a fan asked whether the singer was engaged in any secret business deals. The user tweeted, "Really? She got any business or deal that we don’t know about? That’s massive. More than her famous ex 💀." One fan also asked Gomez to drop a tutorial, "This is insane where from the $700 Million? How did she do that please tell her to drop tutorial."

While 'Wondermind' may be a major contributor, it's possible that other factors are at play in Selena's meteoric rise in income. But it was a big factor in her rising wealth and professional standing. Without a doubt, Williams' participation in the startup has been one of the primary reasons for its success.

Also Read: Justin Bieber May Finally Remove His Angel Tattoo of Selena Gomez After Five Years of Marriage to Hailey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Serena, fresh after the news of her investment, opened out to Selena in an interview on the importance of taking care of one's mental health, as reported by Essentially Sports. There, she shared her thoughts on mental health and the means through which she safeguards her own. She said, "Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down."

She goes on to add, "You know I did this years ago before mental health was like a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more like alright, I’m shutting myself down today. Just subconsciously something I have always done. I have serious boundaries and I don’t let anyone cross those boundaries." Williams continued by describing her struggles with self-care, admitting that she now, "more or less, at least prioritizing what I need to do and then I’m turned off. I’m turned off."

References:

https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/celebrities/2023/07/24/64be970346163f588d8b459b.html

https://www.essentiallysports.com/wta-tennis-news-learning-to-shut-down-serena-williams-tells-selena-gomez-to-set-serious-boundaries-for-mental-health/amp/

More from Inquisitr

Selena Gomez Gives Sultry Vibes as She Teases Fans With ‘Randemz’ Unseen Pictures on Social Media

Check Out Justin Bieber’s Hits Inspired by Ex Girlfriend Selena Gomez and Wife Hailey Bieber