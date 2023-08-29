Selena Gomez Gets This Response From Kim Cattrall After She Uses Her ‘SATC’ Audio to Promote New Song

Before releasing her new single, Selena Gomez channeled her inner Samantha Jones and won over Kim Cattrall.

On Tuesday, August 22, Gomez, 31, shared a post featuring the singer enacting a scene from Sex and the City on Instagram to promote her new song, Single Soon, per US Magazine. Gomez repurposed an audio clip from the episode "Three's a Crowd" which featured Cattrall's character Samantha in conversation with Ken Shear, a married guy. In the scene, Ken declares he is leaving his wife for Samantha, to which the latter responds, "Who is this?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Paramount Pictures

Gomez mimicked Samantha's characteristics in jest, using her signature sing-song "Hellooo?", while a male voice yelled in answer, "It's over, I told my wife [about us]!" Gomez, playing Samantha, responded with a disdainful "Who is this?" and then hung up the phone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez ended the video by spinning around and tossing her hair over her shoulder. For the video, Gomez put her glam on with a bright orange corset, large gold earrings, and a pearl necklace. She completed the look with pink lips, long lashes, and laminated eyebrows.

The 67-year-old Cattrall shared the video on X, formerly known as Twitter. The How I Met Your Father actress endorsed the video with the words, "I approve this message," and a lipstick emoji.

I approve this message…💋 https://t.co/ooWgkZCoBl — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) August 22, 2023

Gomez has maintained her acting career, most notably on Only Murders in the Building, while simultaneously pursuing her musical career. The song Single Soon will be on her future album, which she has been calling SG3 for the time being.

Earlier the singer shared another post with the first look of her music video and announced that her new single Single Soon will be released on August 25. She wrote, "Y’all have been asking for new music for a while, Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez has not released new music since My Mind & Me came out in November 2022, but fans have since recreated her voice using artificial intelligence. In June, an Instagram user, FunnyLyics posted an artificial intelligence cover of Gomez performing The Weeknd's Starboy. After hearing the audio sample, Gomez said, "Scary."

The person who uploaded the altered song gave Decrypt their opinion on the matter. They said, "I made this post because I was a long-time fan of both The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. A lot of fan pages had done it before me, and because it sounded crazy and beautiful, I wanted to share it myself and ask my followers a question about how they found it. My goal was to have a simple dialogue with my followers, to be honest, I would never have guessed that Selena would see that and comment. It was an incredible moment for me because I love her."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

