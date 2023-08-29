Selena Gomez Thanks Fans for Resounding Response to New Single 'Single Soon', “Thank You Guys”

Music enthusiasts around the world are rejoicing as Selena Gomez makes a triumphant return to the spotlight with her highly anticipated song, Single Soon. The vibrant track, accompanied by a glamorous music video, has been unleashed, inviting listeners and fans to groove to the rhythm and savor Gomez's creative brilliance. The 31-year-old songstress took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude for the overwhelming love the song has received.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Also Read: Selena Gomez Gets This Response From Kim Cattrall After She Uses Her ‘SATC’ Audio to Promote New Song

In her post, Gomez wrote, "Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to! 💞" With that, the captivating music video and the enthusiastic fan reactions that have ensued. The music video begins with a heartfelt voice note from Gomez's half-sister, Gracie. In the message, Gracie expresses her love and encourages Gomez to embrace her independence without the burden of relationship concerns.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

The video seamlessly transitions to Gomez crafting a candid breakup note to her partner, choosing the path of separation. The lively chorus reverberates with lyrics like "Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? / Maybe I’ll just disappear / I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here," blending effortlessly with the infectious melody." A subtle homage to a memorable moment in television history emerges as the note reads, "I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me," reminiscent of a pivotal scene from Sex and the City. In Season 6, Episode 7, protagonist Carrie Bradshaw ends her relationship with Jack Berger with the same phrase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Also Read: Selena Gomez Fans Bash Justin Bieber And Blame An ‘Insecure’ Hailey Bieber: "You Want to Shadow Her"

The video progresses with Gomez's captivating transformation as she adorns various outfits and heels, exuding confidence and readiness for a night out with her friends. A charismatic karaoke session completes the ensemble, capturing the essence of camaraderie and fun. Fans all over are expressing their enthusiasm for Single Soon. Gomez's electric dance sequence in a nightclub and her exuberant sprint towards a pool with her friends encapsulate the celebratory tone of the video. Her underwater poses convey her sense of bliss, while a subsequent scene depicts her nestled among friends on a bed.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Is All Praises of Her BFF Selena Gomez’s New Song 'Single Soon'

The video culminates with Gomez playfully asking, "Well, who's next?" accompanied by a wink to the camera, evoking a sense of intrigue and anticipation. Social media platforms have been ablaze with adoration for Gomez's vibrant energy and dynamic storytelling. Fans have praised her as a storyteller of everyone’s own untold story, celebrating both her artistry and her personality. The upbeat anthem has struck a chord, encouraging fans to embrace its spirited message and revel in the carefree spirit that Gomez embodies.

More from Inquisitr

Selena Gomez Confesses Her Billboard Hot 100 Number One Track Was Inspired by Breakup With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez's Viral Blanket Now Available For Just $35