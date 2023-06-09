Selena Gomez Screams 'I'm Single' While Flirting With Soccer Players: 'I'm just a little high maintenance'

Singer, actress, producer, and businesswoman Selena Gomez recently posted a video on her Tiktok where she can be seen flirting with a couple of soccer players while sitting on the sidelines and watching them play. The video has been doing the rounds on the internet and fans cannot stop gushing about it.

In a recent TikTok video, the Grammy-winning singer appears to shout that she is single while sitting on the ground and watching a few football players practice. The superstar shared the video with her 58.3 million followers, garnering over 3.8 million likes on the video.

Selena Gomez in new TikTok video:



“I'm single!” pic.twitter.com/2TPdLSj84F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 8, 2023

According to E News, the "Only Murders In The Building" actress wittily recorded herself attempting to score big in her love life by attracting the attention of a few soccer players as she is seen curled up in blankets as she sits on the ground. Without the soccer players' knowledge, Gomez shouts, "I'm single," from the sidelines as they carry on with their game. She continues, "I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you so much." She playfully captioned the video as "The struggle man, lol." The singer appears to be in a good mood as she is seen having a good time with her friends.

Gomez has discussed being single in the past. She jokingly remarked, "No, I'm fine," in one of her earlier TikTok videos. She said "I'm totally fine being single, it's a real thing, it's fine," while sitting alone next to two couples taking part in some PDA, as per Koimoi.

Image Source: Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

The video has the singer's followers gushing nonstop. One of the fans commented, "This is so alex russo coded" while reminiscing about the singer's famous character from the Disney Channel sitcom "Wizards of Waverly Place." Another wrote, "Selena is my spirit animal", while a third person commented, "I can't wait for her to find her person and to watch her glow in ways she absolutely deserves!!" Another follower said, "'I'm just a little high maintenance' SAME."

Recently, the singer's dating life came under scrutiny when Justin Beiber claimed that Gomez cheated on him by seeing Zayn Malik, singer and ex-member of "One Direction." This allegation came after her Instagram argument with the singer-songwriter's wife Hailey Beiber. The drama has been going on for a while now, with back-and-forth Instagram comments, stories, and replies.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Gomez has previously been in a number of high-profile relationships. When she was younger, her romance with Nick Jonas garnered media attention. After breaking up with Jonas, she started dating Justin Bieber. Gomez and Bieber dated irregularly for up to eight years before calling it quits in 2018. Over the next few years, Gomez has also been connected to celebrities like Zedd, Charlie Puth, and The Weeknd.