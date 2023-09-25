Following the success of her most recent track Single Soon on the music charts, Selena Gomez is in a jubilant mood. The Only Murders in the Building actress cheekily promoted her hit single with a hilarious new TikTok video. Posing on a green couch while sporting an oversized long-sleeve tee and braided pigtails, Gomez mouthed the famous snippet of Cyndi Lauper's 1983 classic "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me bitch, y'all be safe out there," the Wolves singer said while waving at the camera.

The Calm Down songstress has been enjoying singlehood for a while now. As per People, the pop diva and actress talked about enjoying life on her own terms in a recent interview with Tony Fly and Symon on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA and also confirmed that all of her next music will be upbeat songs. "I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like to have someone,' and I get that," Gomez shared. "But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, the person that I normally used to be." Explaining her recent track to the radio program she said, "It's basically my way of saying, 'It's totally OK being on your own, and it's fun."

"We'll take an hour and a half drive out of the city and then we'll end up, you know, staying at a place, and meeting new people and going out to eat," the People You Know singer continued. "I'm so enjoying my 30s, so I feel lovely." Gomez shared that she is done making sad songs, "There's not one sad song on my album — and I don't mean that in a way, like, everything is not full of meaning because I think even the most poppy songs can have heart," she said. "I want that to come across, but I genuinely don't feel like I have anything in me to write something negative. It just doesn't match with where I am anymore."

As per Buzzfeed, Gomez revealed a bit more about her dating standards on the radio program, "I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance... I'm not ashamed to say I require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me." She continued on her preference, "You gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice, and please make me laugh, and also just be good to my family and people around you."

