Selena Gomez Screens "Barbie" Movie on 31st Birthday With Pals Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera

Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday with friends, including Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera, and posted a series of candid photos from the event on her Instagram account. Gomez simply captioned the slideshow of her party photographs with "31" on her birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Also Read: When Besties Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Dated the Jonas Brothers Together: “It Was Hysterical”

According to People, the first photo showed the actress and singer in a brilliant red minidress with floral appliqué and black stiletto shoes, which she wore to her birthday celebration. Her appearance was finished with a chic updo. Another snap recorded the moment a huge birthday cake adorned with sparklers was handed to Gomez, while another showed her dancing and smiling with party attendees.

Hilton, 42, and the birthday girl pose stylishly in black and white image together. "Happy Birthday beautiful!" the heiress exclaimed in the comments of Gomez's post, "So much fun celebrating with you last night!🥰."

Gomez posted a black and white photo of herself embracing Aguilera, another celebrity attendee at the party. The birthday girl, in the picture, extended her arms to hug the 42-year-old 'Beautiful' singer, who was sitting on a wooden chair and taking in the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Also Read: 31-Year-Old Selena Gomez Uses Her Birthday Post to Advocate Better Mental Health

Gomez shared on her Instagram story her private viewing of the new Barbie movie as part of her birthday festivities. There was a picture of a movie set to start playing on a massive screen and a picture of the actress's pals sitting in what seemed like extremely comfy seats and wearing pink Barbie-themed clothes.

After the movie, the group had a quiet meal together, and Gomez documented the occasion by sharing photographs to her social media showing the pink-clad bunch gathered around a table laden with appetizing-looking food and beverages. The birthday girl also went into character for the film; one photo shows her with her palm on her chin, dressed in a bright pink frock and matching lipstick.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Is Said To Be Dating Jeremy Allen White Leaving Thrilled Fans Rooting For Them

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Earlier in the day, the star of The Only Murders in the Building had a birthday party, complete with cake and candles. She posted an Instagram snap of herself in the midst of a full-on blow while holding a "S"-shaped cake decorated in roses. She expressed her gratitude with the remark on her post, "I am thankful for so much in my life, And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people."

Gomez started the Rare Impact Fund to "focus on addressing mental health and self-acceptance," as stated on the fund's 'Donate Now' website, which she promoted on her Instagram. The description reads, "Rare Impact aims to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and help give people access to the resources they need to support their mental health. The Rare Impact Fund supports organizations around the world that expand access to mental health services and education." According to the website, 1% of all profits from Gomez's cosmetics line are donated to the cause.

References:

https://people.com/selena-gomez-celebrates-31st-birthday-with-famous-pals-7564393

https://rareimpactfund.org/

More from Inquisitr

Selena Gomez Asks "Why am I Single," Gets a "Rude" Reply From TikTok Filter: "You Have a Bad Taste"

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Give Their Fans Some Major BFF Goals in New Pics