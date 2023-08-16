Selena Gomez Rocks Chic Blouse in New Pics as She Shows Off Her 'Mirror Selfie' Skills

Singer Selena Gomez shared a series of mirror selfies on Instagram. In the pictures, Gomez effortlessly displayed her fashion-forward sensibility in a number of ensembles. In her first selfie, the pop star is seen wearing a form-fitting black shirt with tasteful silver buttons. What further refined the look was her hair, neatly tied up into a bun.

Image Source: Instagram | @selenagomez

Also Read: Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Twin With 'Unplanned' Leopard Print Heels

But that isn't all she had to offer. A quick glance at Gomez's Instagram Stories revealed another classy outfit that many fans loved: a pink and nude robe with delicate lace on the arms that flowed gracefully about her. She wore silver hoops in her ears and sported the same sophisticated hairdo in the previous picture to complete the look.

Her ability to switch easily between a formal and casual look with such ease is indicative of a personal style that is classy and sophisticated, all without giving up on comfort. Moreover, balancing classic silhouettes and modern trends is something Gomez seems to have perfected.

Both outfits were complimented by a "minimal" approach to makeup, with nude lipstick as well as a soft blush and eyeshadows. The Rare Beauty founder also wore eyeliner to bring the whole look together.

Image Source: Instagram | @selenagomez

Also Read: When Charlie Puth Appeared to Throw Shade at Selena Gomez in a Tweet That He Deleted Right After

Gomez's fashion sense has evolved with her, and this is evidenced by other ensembles she has shared on her social media. For instance, in a video she posted on her Instagram Stories, she was wearing a classic white blouse, a bold red lip, and a warm-toned blush, all of which goes to show she can switch up her looks while still maintaining an aura of elegance and confidence.

Gomez also uploads additional content on her Instagram Stories besides her amazing outfits. She attended Taylor Swift's final Los Angeles performance of the Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium in order to support her close friend and fellow musician on August 11. For the special occasion, the former Disney Channel star was joined by her half-sister, Gracie, aged ten.

Also Read: Here’s Why Selena Gomez’s Fans Mercilessly Trolled Her Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez's dressed in a black hoodie with several images of pop star Swift printed on it. She also wore a black baseball cap backward, giving her a more "edgy" look while also showing her support for Swift, emphasizing their close relationship.

In the midst of the energetic atmosphere, Gomez returned to Instagram Stories and shared spectacular pictures and videos from the event. She was seen giving her younger sister, Gracie, a tender hug in a really moving scene.

It is worth noting that Gomez and her sister have already shown their support for Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour. The siblings went to Swift's concert at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, back in April.

References:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12399035/Selena-Gomez-wows-chic-blouse-rocking-bright-pink-robe-series-mirror-selfies-Instagram-Stories.html

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvhzQbYLbVY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

More from Inquisitr

Francia Raisa Clarifies She Wasn’t ‘Forced’ to Donate Her Kidney to Selena Gomez: “Kindness of My Heart”

Right After Hailey Bieber Feud, Selena Gomez’s Net Worth Skyrocketed to $800M, Here’s Why