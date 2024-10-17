Selena Gomez Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason She Avoids Sleeping in Her Own Bedroom

Selena Gomez is usually quite open about her struggles with mental health, which has helped her connect with her fan base. During her recent appearance at Wondermind's Mental Fitness Summit for World Mental Health Day, she discussed her ongoing battle with severe anxiety. Gomez also shared that she no longer sleeps in her bedroom since it triggers memories of her most difficult moments from the past.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jemal Countess

Gomez said, "I'm a little bit different than my mom because I spent too much time in my bedroom that I actually don't even sleep in my bedroom anymore, because I associate it with such a really dark time." She added, "Being anxious is so debilitating sometimes, and yeah, I didn't want to leave my bed for years, and part of it was I wasn't doing the work." Gomez stressed the value of self-belief, saying that we must have faith in our abilities if we want to experience inner progress, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Positive self-talk was a piece of advice she offered to everyone. Even if it feels strange, it can make a big difference. She gave an example and said, "Like before I step out of the car, and there's going to be lots of noises and stuff - if that's the case, I'm not saying that's every day - but I have to breathe. And I have to say, 'All of this is a gift, and I may not be in the mood for this, [but] every time I see someone and end up making them smile, [it] always just makes my day no matter how I'm feeling.'" She shared that while her social circle isn't large, she’s crystal clear on who truly belongs in her inner circle.

Even though the singer sees a therapist, she said that nothing can be compared to her group of people who genuinely listen to her. She then revealed her struggles with social media and stated the significance of letting go as the conversation continued. Gomez said that it was tough for her to stop feeling bad about admitting when she wasn't feeling well. She also acknowledged that she’s not someone who can ignore the world around her. As reported by E! News, the former Disney star described the freedom she found in speaking openly about her mental health journey.

Ending World Mental Health Day with inspiring thoughts from @selenagomez , a powerful advocate for mental health. I had the incredible opportunity to ask her some questions on a chat room, and her advice resonated deeply.

It was nothing but full of experiences! pic.twitter.com/eyUdKWYRu7 — Anusha Chowdhury (@anushachy) October 12, 2024

Meanwhile, back in April at the Time 100 Summit, Gomez shared that stepping away from social media had been the greatest gift she could give herself. In another interview, she revealed how she manages difficult days. She explained that, following her diagnosis of bipolar disorder in 2020, she turns to her friends and a reliable support system for assistance when things go tough. Although Gomez tries not to depend on her therapist excessively, she does turn to them in trying times.