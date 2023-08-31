Selena Gomez Denied Rumors That Her New Song 'Single Soon' Is About Her Ex-Boyfriend, The Weeknd

Selena Gomez insists her new song, Single Soon, is not about The Weeknd. NME reported that following the song's release, many assumed it was about The Weeknd, the Double Fantasy singer whom she dated for 10 months between 2016 and 2017. But Gomez responded to the accusations on Instagram by writing, "Couldn't be more false." 31-year-old Gomez has previously been connected to Justin Bieber, 29, and Zayn Malik, 30, among others.

As far as Gomez's new song is concerned, Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat produced the track, while Philip Andelman directed the accompanying music video. Her last musical release was the Spanish-language EP Revelacion in March 2021; Single Soon is the first single off her future album.

Just a few days ago, the artist revealed the true motive behind her new song through Instagram. She wrote in a post, "Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company. And it's also really fun to dance to! Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now."

It's the first single off her next album, for which Gomez has claimed she avoided "sad-girl songs" in favor of a more upbeat and "fun" sound. The Grammy-winning singer, whose last studio album was 2020's Rare, recently disclosed that she is changing the overall tone of her songs this time around. Furthermore, when asked if she was going to release more music after her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind And Me came out, Gomez revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: "That’s accurate. Finally."

Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) dated for 10 months, starting not long after each of them broke up with their respective long-term partners, Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid. After breaking up, they went on to date Bieber and Hadid separately, but those relationships have also since ended. Gomez and The Weeknd had a truly adventurous relationship as they traveled the globe together on the road for the R&B singer's Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour. After struggling with Lupus for years, Gomez got a kidney transplant in the summer of 2017, as she subsequently disclosed. The Weeknd apparently rearranged his tour itinerary to be there for her throughout her recovery. The two decided to terminate their relationship in October 2017, and Gomez has since said that they are "friends" despite the breakup.

