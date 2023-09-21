Selena Gomez admitted she "never really cared" about her 'numbers' on Instagram. The Calm Down singer has the most loyal fan following an artist could ever have. However, the songstress shrugged off being crowned "the most followed celebrity on Instagram." The title doesn't appeal to her her. She's terrified of it.

The 31-year-old stepped out to speak at the Universal Music Group and Thrive Global's first Music + Health Conference on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. She joined the panel with Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington. She spoke candidly about her success and its "weight" on her shoulders, as reported by Daily Mail.

Dressed in a formal yet bold Barbie pink wool Giuseppe Di Morabito pantsuit, she discussed her documentary, Artificial Intelligence, and the responsibility of being the most followed celebrity on the platform. "It can be a little heavy," Gomez confessed at the panel, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Who Says singer has over 400 million followers on Instagram, and instead of boasting those 'numbers,' she feels accountable. She continued, "I feel for people, and I think that's what kind of keeps me in check, to be honest." Adding, "I will just always cherish it. It's a big responsibility, though. It's a little scary."

Gomez has never turned a blind eye to her million fans who look up to her. The singer acknowledged, "I think I can be a little reckless with my emotions and having conversations with young people, women who are going through divorces or going through chemo — it's not just about me, and I'm fully aware of that."

The Disney alum was crowned with the title of being the most-followed female celeb on the gram in 2019. But Ariana Grande first dethroned the Back to You singer, followed by Kylie Jenner. However, in the male category, two soccer players, Cristiano Ronaldo with 562 million and Lionel Messi with 442 million, are still ahead of Gomez, as per ELLE.

But, this 'number race' is not her concern. "I suppose I'm grateful for the platform, and I would love to continue to use it for what I'm able to do, but numbers are just numbers." Besides her massive fan following, she posed concerns about AI 'dethroning' artists and 'writers.' The Rare Beauty founder said, "It terrifies me, to be honest, the whole AI thing, but I don't think you could ever replace what a human being can write."

Regarding her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me, the Bad Liar singer admitted she was against releasing the doc first. "There was a very long period where I just didn't know if it was a good idea, Gomez revealed. Her mental and physical struggles were the crux of the film.

"And then the moment it was released…I had no choice at that point. And I was relieved. I felt like a huge weight was lifted. I felt like I got to say things that I've been keeping in for years." Although the documentary is her pride, she would never watch it again. Gomez uses her voice to talk about causes close to her heart, including Lupus, mental health, voting and others.

