Selena Gomez startled her fanbase recently after she shared a snapshot of herself in which she seemed "almost unrecognizable."

Pop Base posted her new photo on X, after Selena posted it to her Instagram Stories. Fans were shocked to see how drastically different the 31-year-old looked. In the photo, Selena is seen advertising her Rare Beauty cosmetic line, but fans weren't only taking note of her beauty products.

Selena Gomez stuns in new photo. pic.twitter.com/Ozojfa3r3s — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 25, 2023

"Almost unrecognizable," an X user tweeted, while another agreed with them, "I love her but that's not Selena Gomez." A third person shared, "There is something strange about her face, but I don't know what it is." Another fan asked if it was an edited photo, asking, "Is this Photoshopped?" Another fan bluntly shamed her, saying, "Did she get a face change? Sheesh.. couldn't recognize her."

"She looks like a completely different person," one person added. Another fan said, "I miss my old Selena. There is something very unsettling about this new one."

almost un recognizable — ᴀʟᴇᴄ (@alecsbutt) November 25, 2023

Selena was fat-shamed earlier this year after pictures of her in a bikini went viral and revealed a curvier figure than before. The reaction was cruel and heartless. Responding to weight-shaming trolls, Selena uploaded a video on TikTok. In the clip, Selena said she gained weight because of her lupus medication. “When taking it, I tend to hold water weight, which happens very normally. When I’m off it, I tend to kind of lose weight,” she said.

She also reminded the audience that they don't always know the “real story," behind someone's weight gain. She went on to say that she wasn't a “model” and that since everyone is already “beautiful and wonderful,” there's no need to strive for perfection. She ended the video by saying, "I don't believe in shaming people for their body or anything."

In the documentary series Dear... on Apple+, where a variety of well-known individuals share their stories, Gomez went on to discuss her own experience with body shaming, per Billboard.

“My weight would constantly fluctuate because I would be on certain medications. And obviously, people just ran with it. It was like they couldn’t wait to find a thing to bring me down. I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus,” she said.

The singer and actress said that although she claimed the trolls didn't affect her, that wasn't the truth. “It was like they couldn’t wait to find a thing to bring me down,” she said. “I lied. I would go online and post a picture of myself and I would say, ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m not accepting what you’re saying,’ all the while being in the room posting that crying my eyes out, ’cause nobody deserves to hear those things.”

