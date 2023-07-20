Selena Gomez Is Said To Be Dating Jeremy Allen White Leaving Thrilled Fans Rooting For Them

Selena Gomezis one of the most versatile singers in the music industry. The Grammy-winning singer has produced incredible hits such as Kill em' With Kindness, Fetish, Calm Down, Who Says, and many more that have topped the charts for months on end on some occasions.

However, her love life is something all fans were deeply concerned about. After her messy relationship with Justin Bieber, the singer kept her focus on music. But it seems like she's found the possible love of her life. The Wizards of Waverly Place is said to be dating chef Jeremy Allen White and fans have gone into a frenzy gushing about the possible new couple.

Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White are reportedly dating, according to The Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/SbQy8KI1h9 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 6, 2023

A source from the Independent quoted a blind item submission to DeuxMoi earlier this week about the relationship status between the two and emphasized how they met. White reportedly just went through a divorce after being married to his now ex-wife Addison Timlin for a whole three years. According to the source, an anonymous and cryptic tip was received regarding the two dating.

The quote read, "A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is causally dating again". This insinuated none other than White himself. But it's not what made fans confirm their theory. It's what came after this that made fans really connect the dots. "He met this A-List singer-actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they've been in touch since she returned to the States from filming," disclosed the quote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

The two were indeed at the Vanity Fair cover shoot for the year 2023 where they posed alongside several other decorated actors such as Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Keke Palmer, and many more. The title for the cover was 'The In Crowd'. This particular cover featured the generation of highly gifted and decorated icons whose accomplishments are astounding throughout their respective careers. Gomez donned an elegant black ensemble with slick hair whereas her rumored Beau donned a pink glimmer suit and trouser unit; disco-style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The It Ain't Me singer also took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from the said shoot where she looked spectacular. The post featured the cover of her shoot alongside decorated actors Austin Butler, Ana De Armas, Jonathan Majors and Florence Pugh. She also posted a close-up of herself from the said shoot in which she sported a vibrant lemon-yellow jacket with her black attire and flaunted a thick abstract choker.

I know nothing about him but from the interviews I’ve seen with her, she’d only date someone if they enhanced her life so if it’s true I am very happy for them both — mommy long legs (@itslynxie) July 7, 2023

Upon hearing the news, fans were thrown into a frenzy of emotions on different spectrums. Some fans expressed pure joy at the two finding happiness together and offered their congratulations. One such fan highlights not being well-aware of either circumstance, but wishing them the best of luck. Other fans were in disbelief at the news as this was something Gomez's fans least anticipated.

