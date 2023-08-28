Selena Gomez Confesses Her Billboard Hot 100 Number One Track Was Inspired by Breakup With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez went through some tough times right after breaking up with her on-and-off ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2018. She has recently confessed that her 2020 hit Lose You To Love Me was inspired by their relationship and she wrote the track while healing from a broken heart. As per Daily Mail, while making an appearance at the Twilio Signal 2023 conference earlier this week, the Calm Down hitmaker revealed that her heartbreak track made it to the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 because it came from a period of self-reflection. "When I was going through a heartbreak, I immediately, you know, wrote my best music and wanted to be there for every woman or man or whoever, you know, going through that journey," Gomez shared while referring to her famous split from Bieber.

Also Read: Selena Gomez's Viral Blanket Now Available For Just $35

Giving a glimpse into her feelings in the rare interview, the Rare Beauty founder admitted that she penned the song within 45 minutes, "Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore. I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then forget everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me. It's about more than a lost love. It's me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Christopher Polk

The Only Murders in the Building star had previously opened up about her relationship in her new Apple + documentary, My Mind & Me. She had revealed that their "breakup was the best thing that ever happened to her and it forced her to learn to choose herself and choose life again." She also spoke about her autoimmune disease - Lupus in the latest interview. The Wolves songstress shared that the month after Bieber married Hailey Baldwin, she reportedly suffered a mental breakdown and entered treatment to recover from the physical and mental trauma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Also Read: Here's Who Attended Britney Spears’ Wedding With Sam Asghari While Most of Her Family Was Absent

"When I got diagnosed with lupus, I was around 16 or 17. It was a very brutal process, and I didn't enjoy it at all,' she recalled. 'But cut to a few years later, I was able to visit a child in the hospital, and they would not look at me until I said I have lupus too." Gomez continued: "And that's when I knew that that happened to me because I could do that moment."

While opening up about her kidney transplant, the Who Says singer said she tries her 'hardest to' see these "experiences as moments to remind other struggling that 'they're not alone.'" "I'm a work in progress, and it's just one day a time," Gomez concluded. Meanwhile, she has debuted an infectious track - Single Soon yesterday, a peppy breakup number.

More from Inquisitr

Selena Gomez Rocks Chic Blouse in New Pics as She Shows Off Her 'Mirror Selfie' Skills

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Twin With 'Unplanned' Leopard Print Heels