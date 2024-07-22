Secret Service Under Fire Over Trump’s Repeated Security Requests Being Denied Before Butler Shooting

As per recent reports, the U.S. Secret Service repeatedly denied requests for increased security for former President Donald Trump in the last two years. In light of the recent assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, which led to Trump being wounded, the Secret Service has faced immense backlash. Agents responsible for Trump’s security had allegedly requested additional personnel, magnetometers for screening attendees, and specialized teams for outdoor events. These requests were turned down by senior officials citing a lack of resources. This has raised prominent concerns about the agency’s capability to protect high-profile individuals in an increasingly volatile political environment.

As per Mirror, Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, initially refuted claims and remarked, “The Secret Service has a vast, dynamic, and intricate mission. Every day we work in a dynamic threat environment to ensure our protectees are safe and secure across multiple events, travel, and other challenging environments. We execute a comprehensive and layered strategy to balance personnel, technology, and specialized operational needs.”

He added, “In some instances where specific Secret Service specialized units or resources were not provided, the agency made modifications to ensure the security of the protectee. This may include utilizing state or local partners to provide specialized functions or otherwise identifying alternatives to reduce public exposure of a protectee…The assertion that a member of the former president's security team requested additional security resources that the U.S. Secret Service or the Department of Homeland Security rebuffed is absolutely false."

As per Radar, Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, also vehemently dismissed allegations that he personally denied these said requests. He deemed such rumors ‘baseless and irresponsible.’ Recently, an ex-Air Force official, Darrell Smith, also slammed the Secret Service, The U.S. Sun reported. "I've actually ridden with the Secret Service when I was in uniform and now as a volunteer, supporting some of Trump's movements around the country...I think what you saw with the guy who was able to sneak on top of a roof is possibly because you had unqualified people not doing surveillance of the area."

Meanwhile, Trump was grateful to the security personnel at the rally who assisted him. He penned, "I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of law enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania...It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

The assassination attempt by a 20-year-old gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, has intensified the scrutiny. Crooks, who had been observed near the rally venue, managed to injure Trump and kill an audience member before being apprehended. This incident has led to questions about the adequacy of the security measures in place and the effectiveness of the Secret Service's threat assessment protocols.