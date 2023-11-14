In a late-night incident in Washington, Secret Service agents assigned to protect President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, opened fire on three individuals attempting to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle. The incident occurred around 11:58 p.m. in the Georgetown neighborhood, where agents caught the culprits breaking a window on the parked and unoccupied government vehicle.

Secret Service Fires on D.C Attackers Breaking into Naomi Biden‘s SUV https://t.co/jed6uL3erm via @BreitbartNews — MD Morgan (@MDMorgan2) November 14, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump Confused Barack Obama for Current President Joe Biden in New Hampshire Rally

According to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, “During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck, the offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service,” as per the New York Post.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lintao Zhang

The neighbor of the first granddaughter mentioned that around 11 p.m., an hour before the encounter, the street was “dead” quiet. The Secret Service, with dedicated parking spots, monitors the area from a unit near Naomi's residence, making it likely that they would have noticed the break-in attempt. This incident adds to the growing concern over a surge in carjackings and car thefts in the nation's capital, with over 750 reported carjackings and 6,000 stolen vehicles in the past year. Lawmakers, including US Rep. Henry Cuellar, have been directly impacted by this rise in violent crimes, as he was carjacked at gunpoint near the Capitol last month.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Also Read: Here's Why Kevin McCarthy Says Joe Biden is in a "Worse Situation" Compared to Donald Trump

The DC Police Department has responded to the escalating issue with drastic recommendations for motorists, urging them to “ALWAYS keep your doors locked and windows rolled up,” “drive in the center lane to make it harder for carjackers to approach,” “avoid driving alone,” and “don’t stop to assist a stranger whose car has broken down.”

#BREAKING_NEWS (with details).



- The Metropolitan Police Department and Secret Service are jointly investigating an agent-involved shooting related to an attempted break-in at a government car near President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden's Georgetown home.



- Secret… — Rohit Sharma 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@DcWalaDesi) November 13, 2023

Also Read: President Joe Biden And Vice-President Kamala Harris' Secret Code Names Revealed

Crime rates in Washington have witnessed a notable increase this year, surging by over 40% compared to the previous year. In February, U.S. Representative Angie Craig of Minnesota faced a harrowing incident when she was assaulted in her apartment building, resulting in bruises as she managed to escape serious injury, as per AP News.

Naomi, Hunter Biden's eldest daughter, married in the White House last fall after residing there with the president. Previously, she lived in a luxury apartment with a direct view of the executive mansion and DC landmarks. Following a honeymoon in the Seychelles, she relocated to Georgetown.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Adam Schultz

Naomi recently became the focus of media attention due to reports alleging her involvement in vandalizing the US Capitol in 2011 when she served as a Senate page. As an adult, she has worked for the government of Peru, despite corruption allegations against her father and great-uncle James related to foreign ventures.

The Secret Service's swift response to the break-in attempt underscores their commitment to ensuring the safety of protectees. As investigations unfold, the authorities aim to address the broader issue of rising crime rates in Washington, affecting both ordinary citizens and prominent figures.

More from Inquisitr

White House Criticizes James Comer, as GOP Issues Subpoenas for President Biden’s Family

Naomi Biden Claps Back at Ex-Obama Advisor Who Suggested Joe Biden Quit Presidential Race Against Trump