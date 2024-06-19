Secret Service Agent Held Hostage During Biden’s California Visit: “His Bag Was Stolen at Gunpoint”

On Saturday, June 15, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers from the Tustin Police Department responded to a report of a possible robbery at the Tustin Fields 1 residential community in California. The incident occurred while President Joe Biden was in the state for a star-studded fundraiser event in Los Angeles. Local law enforcement agencies have confirmed that a Secret Service agent was held hostage during the incident. Reportedly the robbery took place while the agent was on his way back from a work assignment.

Things are so bad in California that a member of Biden's Secret Service was robbed at gunpoint...and the criminal got away



1) What a crime-infested hellhole



2) Yikes. If the Secret Service isn't even competent enough to not get robbed, while armed (the agent returned fire) how… pic.twitter.com/MyVJquzve1 — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) June 17, 2024

A press statement from the Tustin Police Department said that at around 9:36 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a possible robbery. A member of the Secret Service was among the victims, according to the police, who added, 'his bag was stolen at gunpoint.' The statement further stated, "Officers have located some of the victim’s belongings in the area and the incident is still being investigated. There is no known threat to the public."

As per Mediate, the Secret Service also confirmed in a statement, "A member of the U.S. Secret Service was the victim of an armed robbery in Tustin, California late Saturday when returning from a work assignment. The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck. We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries."

Are you kidding me?! A Secret Service agent gets robbed at gunpoint during a presidential trip, and you're more concerned about the "star-studded fundraiser?! — Collins Opara 𝕏 (@iamcollinsopara) June 17, 2024

Just before the incident, Biden had returned to his hotel after a star-studded campaign event in Los Angeles, where he and former President Barack Obama had spoken with Jimmy Kimmel serving as moderators. An impressive roster of celebrities, including George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jason Bateman, Jack Black, and Barbra Streisand, were in attendance at the event. As per The Wrap, it helped Biden's reelection campaign earn almost $28 million. Kimmel, who hosted the show, tossed about several Donald Trump monikers, such as "Orange Julius Caesar" and "Nostra-Dumbass," while moderating the conversation. Furthermore, he made fun of Biden's recent meeting with the Pope, saying that Biden is 'fighting for the soul of America' and that maybe the nation 'needs an exorcism.'

To start things off, Kimmel showed a video package that had all of Trump's promises from his 2020 campaign, including increasing the number of jobs, improving the economy, and even the number of marriages, intercut with Biden making similar promises. There was also a video of Trump claiming that under Biden's presidency, no holidays would be observed, including Easter, Thanksgiving, and the Fourth of July. However, he followed it up with another segment where Biden was doing exactly the opposite.

Thisis the prime example of why we need to BAN ALL GUNS! Seriously people why are we holding on to "our rights". Literally the safest state in this country is still unsafe do to people being allowed to have guns. I'm so scared to go out now 😭 — Left Is Right (He/Him) 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🌊🌊💉💉💉💉 (@LeftIsRight101) June 18, 2024

Even more impressive is the amount of money that Trump has collected from fundraisers. At a meeting with important contributors at the Florida mansion of billionaire businessman John Paulson, he raised $50.5 million, surpassing Biden's April event in New York. A staggering $141 million was declared in May by the campaign of former President Trump and the Republican National Committee. This figure was inflated by tens of millions of dollars in donations received after Trump's guilty conviction in his criminal hush money prosecution.