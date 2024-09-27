Sean 'Diddy' Combs Refuses to Eat and Shows Signs of Paranoia as He Fears Being Poisoned in Jail

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of suicide and violence that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs also known as Puffy P. Diddy has been showing signs of paranoia as he refused to eat anything in the jail. The rapper was sent to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City on serious charges of sex trafficking. After being denied bail, the music mogul has been constantly expressing his fear through his legal representative who is now under suicide watch.

Avoiding any eatable is a new addition to the list of risks he has been speculating within the jail. According to a former inmate, Larry Levine who has other associates inside the center, the 54-year-old music producer isn't doing well behind the bar. "Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies. If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money," the former inmate expressed.

Speaking to Ashleigh Banfield from News Nation, Levine added, "He's really, really paranoid. He's really, really scared. Doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe," when asked about Combs' condition. After being moved to another part of the jail, the fears have heightened. Levine continued to address the living conditions and food safety issues of MDC by saying, "They feed the people in the shoe last. The food is bland, it's a lot of carbohydrates. It fills you up but you get sick eating it. There's mould in a lot of that food. Maybe he got sick from the food, that's another possibility."

The celebrity's lawyer had informed the court in their bail appeal how the condition of the jail was not conducive for the defendant awaiting trial to stay. "Several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention," the lawyer told the court as per The Daily Beast. The chronic understaffing, outbreaks of violence, and increased rates of suicide have also been mentioned earlier by several news outlets. According to the Bureau of Prisons, around 1,218 people are being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The rapper who had plead not guilty twice was arrested on September 16 by Homeland Security Investigations agents. Reports have also surfaced that the music artist was shifted to a zone that held the high-profile inmates for better security. According to People Sam Bankman-Fried is also being held in the same area as Combs. The cryptocurrency mogul was ordered to serve 25 years of his jail term after getting convicted in a fraud case.

If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)