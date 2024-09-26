Sean 'Diddy' Combs Predicted His Arrest as Revealed in Viral Resurfaced 1999 Interview Clip

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'P Diddy' Combs was recently arrested after several civil lawsuits accused him of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. Combs remains in custody, awaiting trial as his bail was denied twice. His arrest has stirred public interest. A 1999 clip of the rapper has particularly gone viral. It features Diddy eerily predicting his future arrest while discussing his infamous parties.

In the footage, an interviewer compliments Combs and says, "Your parties are the hottest ticket around." As reported by Unilad, Combs replies "They won't even give me a permit for the parties man. They don't want me to throw the parties no more. We ain't gonna stop. We gonna keep on having fun bringing people together from all walks of life. You gonna hear about my parties. They're going to be shutting them down. They're going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time." He added, "Whenever you bring up a different element into people's environment, things that broaden people's horizons, people get intimidated."

The rapper further said, "It's a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it, and it ain't nothin' but breaking down racial barriers, breaking down generational barriers, people from all walks of life." The interviewer then asked him what it’s like to host the most popular parties in town. Combs answered, "It doesn't make me feel in any way special. It doesn't make me feel like a bigger person. It just makes me feel like I know how to throw a party." Despite the mounting allegations against him, Combs has claimed innocence.

Discussing Combs' arrest, U.S. Attorney, Damian Williams, said, "The indictment alleges that between at least 2008 and the present, Combs abused, threatened, and coerced victims to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct. As alleged in the indictment, to carry out this conduct, Sean Combs led and participated in a racketeering conspiracy that used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity." According to CBS News, legal expert, Jessica Levinson, stated that if convicted, Combs could spend decades behind bars.

She said, "Most cases do not go to trial. Most cases do result in a plea deal, and we can expect that in the coming days, weeks, or likely months. Sean Combs' attorney and the federal prosecutors will potentially try and find some meeting of minds about a plea deal.” However, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has defended him and said, "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office." He described Combs as a music legend, a self-made businessman, and a devoted family man. While acknowledging his flaws, he insisted that Combs is not a criminal. "To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges," the lawyer added.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)