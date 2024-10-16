Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Choking an Intern and Putting His Son's Coach in a Headlock

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal issues seem to be getting worse with time as new allegations have been propping up since his arrest on September 16. While the disgraced music mogul is awaiting his trial in sex trafficking and prostitution charges, two more accusations surfaced where he once tried to choke an intern and in another incident, he furiously attacked his son's UCLA coach.

Los Angeles Times obtained documents in which the prosecutors detailed Diddy's fury against his son's UCLA coach. In 2015, the rap impresario hit his son's football coach with heavy metal gym equipment for reportedly yelling at his son. Consequently, he was arrested at the time but was eventually released on bail after paying $50,000 as per Page Six.

The deadly weapon that Diddy used is called a kettlebell with which he hit the coach in a fit of rage. Though he was arrested on suspicion of assault, the rapper claimed he acted in self-defense. According to his narrative, the drama began during a workout session as the coach, Sal Alosi, was "riding Justin badly." Diddy reached the campus to sort out the issue but the argument turned worse.

Luckily, Combs missed the shot and the coach was unharmed. However, the authorities who claimed to have seen the brawl in a video clip said that had the kettlebell hit Alosi, he would have been killed. TMZ reported that the UCLA staff called Diddy 'helicopter dad' who frequently hovered over his kids' practice sessions. The court documents also mentioned how once Diddy choked an intern during the fight. Fortunately, in both incidents, the victims were left with "minor scratches." Back then, the music mogul's attorney told the Times, "Two different prosecutorial agencies looked at it and both declined to prosecute."

The 54-year-old, who was indicted in sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracies, and forcing victims into male prostitution charges, was once untouchable. He achieved unprecedented success in the music industry with his record label 'Bad Boy.' His now infamous white parties used to be a legendary event at one point, however, the white soirees held dark secrets of sexual misconduct.

In the wake of his arrest, a surprising number of accusers are coming forward to share their bad experiences with Diddy and his associates. A Texas-based lawyer, Tony Buzbee is representing 120 victims of Diddy, most of which are minors who were allegedly sexually assaulted by the rapper. Among them, the youngest is a 9-year-old who said Diddy lured him into doing an audition and then committed the crime.

While Diddy maintains his innocence inside the jail, repeatedly appealing for bail, a spine-chilling video was released by CNN as part of the investigation where Diddy is physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Though he said sorry for the misconduct in an apologetic video, the model and actress acknowledged how the abusive relationship "broke me down" but reassured people that "I will always be recovering from my past."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)