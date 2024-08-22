Scott Disick Was Slammed For His 'Crush’ on Khloe Kardashian After Kris Jenner Confirmed it

Fans started criticizing Scott Disick for what happened to be an inappropriate remark he made about Khloe Kardashian. In an older episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, 67, made the massive revelation that Scott, 40, has a thing for Khloe, 39, per The Sun. Following Scott's admission that he was having no luck finding someone to love, the three reality stars discussed finding him a new partner. Scott acknowledged feeling lonely "all the time."

Kris asked Scott what he looks for in a potential love connection. "If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?" asked Kris. Then, grinning, Scott turned to face Khloe and asked, "I don't know, how tall are you?" gesturing to her. With that, Khloe turned aside and remarked slyly, "This guy," while Scott burst out laughing. In a confessional, after the scene got cut, Kris shared, "I think Scott probably does have a crush on Khloe." She then continued, "Listen I have a crush on Khloe. Everyone has a crush on Khloe. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloe." Kris then concluded the segment, "If we could just find somebody close [to Khloe]."

Social media users slammed Scott and Kris for what appeared to be "inappropriate" behavior on Reddit. "Scott's comment is so inappropriate," said the first user, while another commented, startled, "Y’all should have seen my face behind the screen. GENUINELY SHOCKED." A fan feels that the comment was not real and only an act to impress Kris and the Kardashians in general, "Scott would say anything to stay in that family’s good graces… He’s no dummy…that chump hasn’t worked a day in his life and doesn’t plan on it…"

However, one of the fans took a different line and shared that they feel Scott and Khloe would work since Scott does like her. "Unpopular opinion: I don't think Scott wants to get with Khloe. I think Scott feels sorry for everything Khloe has been through and he hypes her up to boost her confidence and boost his in return. Scott is Khloe's hype man, ON CAMERA, and nothing else behind doors. I also think both Khloe and Scott are the most witty and have the best chemistry, which is why the show puts them together often." The fan concluded by saying, "I don't think they even see each other when they are not filming."

This criticism came after Scott faced backlash for previous indecent remarks he had made about Khloe. An unpleasant joke was made by Kourtney Kardashian's ex-husband and baby daddy on the October 12 episode of The Kardashians. It seems that Scott planned to have sex with Khloe on his 40th birthday and that his back would improve by then. Scott said, "My 40th birthday maybe, me and you?"

