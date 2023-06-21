Kourtney Kardashian's Family Told Scott Disick She Was Pregnant Before Blink-182 Concert Reveal

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian Barker's ex-husband, reportedly knew that his former wife was pregnant before she went public with her news, reports Daily Mail. The news of her pregnancy was unveiled at her now-husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert earlier this week, and it sent the plethora of fans roaring with congratulations and love for the expecting couple.

Reports suggest that Disick knew about his ex-wife's pregnancy through members of the Kardashian family much before she could announce it publicly. The reality television star shared the joyous news in the most incredible way possible. Kourtney Kardashian held a hand-made sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant" in black ink at the Blink-182 concert that her beloved hubby was playing at in Los Angeles.

However, her former husband came to know of this much before, and while he seemed genuinely happy for the pair's new journey, he had his reaction to share. "Scott has known for a minute that Kourtney was pregnant - he found out through her family who didn't want to be caught off guard," revealed a source close to Disick.

The source went on to mention how Disick was over Kardashian but feels like "he doesn't recognize who she'd become anymore." The source also mentioned how Kardashian had reportedly detached herself from several childhood friendships that she held onto quite fondly over the years. This has also supposedly caused discomfort to her former friend group. "She has taken on a new identity and that is okay. She can be Morticia Adams if she wants to," said the source, referring to the famous character from the Adams Family.

Another source reportedly confirmed Disick's knowledge of Kardashian's pregnancy announcement and shared how her former husband really felt upon hearing the news. "Scott knew that Kourtney was pregnant before she made the announcement, and the way he is taking it all is a little bit of unease and it is a little bit heartbreaking for him," said the source. Disick reportedly had a glimmer of hope that the sparks that were once snuffed out would be re-kindled between them. However, sources claim that, too, has diminished in Disick's mind upon recent events.

The source went on to highlight that Disick was fully aware of the harsh reality that the relationship that Kourtney Kardashian and he once had would never happen again. "Granted, Scott knows that it has been several years since they broke up and they both have dated others and mostly moved on, but they still are forever linked because of their kids, and he sometimes romanticizes that they would someday get back together," the source said.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian split up back in October 2015. The former couple shares three children together - Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick - as noted by People.

