Scott Disick Appears In Daughter Penelope's Fun Video Post Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Announcement

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex, has resurfaced on social media, joining his daughter Penelope in her latest TikTok. On Tuesday, a TikTok video was uploaded to the shared TikTok account of Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope. In the video, Penelope, who is 10 years old, playfully fed her father by stuffing food into his mouth, creating a chaotic scene. Penelope and her father joined in on a popular trend circulating on the social media platform in the hilarious clip they recreated. The caption for the video humorously read, "Dinner for 1."

In the social media upload, Scott, who is 40 years old, jokingly started by saying, "Hey, I'm back, just having a little dinner." He kept his arms down while Penelope, the preteen, playfully hid behind him and took over his hands, using her own manicured hands. While munching on a taco fed to him by Penelope, Scott humorously mumbled, “You know, a good time. Yeah. Not great, but it’s good.”

Amidst laughter from Penelope and an unidentified woman behind the camera, Penelope grabbed the aluminum foil that had held the tacos and playfully thrust it toward Scott. Perplexed, Scott exclaimed, “I don’t know what’s happening, I have no power, but dinner was great.” However, when Penelope's hand reached for a container of guacamole, Scott shouted, "No, no! Oh, no. Why? Why me?" Penelope proceeded to smear the avocado-based dip on her dad's beard, prompting his disgusted reaction. He stated, “This is disgusting. I’m so gross. I’m done with dinner. Bye.”

Scott's recent return to social media comes after he reportedly experienced deep sadness upon learning about Kourtney's pregnancy with her husband, Travis Barker, which left him feeling "heartbroken." According to recent reports from The Daily Mail, sources revealed that earlier this month, Scott was informed about Kourtney's pregnancy before it became public knowledge, indicating that he "wasn't caught off guard" by the news. Additionally, it was noted that Scott was notably excluded from Kourtney's extensive Father's Day tribute.

"Scott is over Kourtney and feels like he doesn’t even recognize her anymore. Not many of her old friends do as she has completely ditched her group of long-time childhood friends. She has taken on a new identity…and that is okay she can be Morticia Adams if she wants to. What really was a jab in the heart was when Scott was with their kids yesterday and saw Kourtney’s Father’s Day post. To mention Travis and her dad but leave the father of her own children out was completely disrespectful. She knows what an amazing father he is to their kids and she could have had at least an inkling of decency. He did not get a text message, phone call, nothing," one source said.

"The way he is taking it all is with a little bit of unease and it is a little heartbreaking for him. It just reiterates that what they had is really over. Granted, Scott knows that it has been several years since they broke up and they both have dated others and mostly moved on, but they still are forever linked because of their kids, and he sometimes romanticizes that they would someday get back together. That isn’t going to happen, that isn’t a shock. It just kind of sucks for Scott right now to deal with it, since the whole world now knows. Kourtney also making the announcement during Father’s Day weekend really gutted him. He will get over it, but Scott is sad," another source told Daily Mail.

Another source, speaking to ET, provided insights about Kourtney's ex, who had been in a relationship with the reality star for nearly a decade before their decision to end things in 2015: "Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself, It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life."

