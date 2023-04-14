Sarah Paulson's Generosity Helped Pedro Pascal in His Struggling Early Career, Now He's Worth $10M

Sarah Paulson, the award-winning actress known for her roles in "American Horror Story" and "Ratched", has recently opened up about a heartwarming act of kindness she performed for fellow actor and friend Pedro Pascal. Paulson gave wages from her acting jobs to Pascal during the early days of his career to help him afford food.

The two actors have been friends for over 30 years, having met in 1993 at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York City, as per The Daily Mail. Despite facing early career struggles, both Paulson and Pascal went on to achieve significant success in Hollywood.

Paulson has been a household name, thanks to her roles in hit television series like "American Horror Story". Pascal, on the other hand, has risen to fame more recently, with breakout roles in Game of Thrones and Narcos. In a recent interview with Esquire magazine, for Pascal's new cover, Paulson explained how she helped Pascal during the early days of his career. "He's talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself," she said.

Pascal has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, with an estimated net worth of $10 million. Paulson expressed her joy at seeing Pascal's success. "He's a part of some spectacularly successful things. But sometimes in those situations, the show is the superstar. It's really exciting to see that he is the thing that is becoming the superstar out of this," she said.

Paulson's admiration for Pascal's talent is shared by many in Hollywood. Since his breakout role in Game of Thrones, Pascal has become one of the most in-demand actors in the industry. He has appeared in hit movies like Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Wonder Woman 1984, the highly admired HBO series The Last of Us, and The Mandalorian.

In the interview with Esquire, Pascal spoke about his journey to stardom and the struggles he faced along the way. "I died so many deaths," he said, recalling his early career setbacks. "My vision of it was that if I didn't have some major exposure by the time I was 29 years old, it was over, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession, and giving up the idea of it looking like I thought it would when I was a kid. There were so many good reasons to let that delusion go.”

Despite facing rejection after rejection, Pascal refused to give up on his dreams. His perseverance and talent eventually paid off, and he has since become one of the most respected actors in the industry. As for Paulson and Pascal, their friendship has only grown stronger over the years. They have shown support for one another in various ways, including Paulson's recent appearance on Saturday Night Live to support Pascal during his guest hosting stint.