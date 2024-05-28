Sarah Matthews Criticizes Nikki Haley's Support for Trump: "She Chooses to Bend the Knee, Kiss the Ring'

Former Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley recently endorsed former President Donald Trump by declaring, “So, I will be voting for Trump." However, the former US ambassador to the United Nations is drawing flake from all quarters for her stance. As per The Hill, Haley has been accused by Sarah Matthews, a former Trump spokesman, of choosing to "bend the knee" and support the Republican leader. “She was building momentum, and she really could have been, maybe in a post-Trump Republican Party, been the leader, but instead, she chooses to bend the knee, kiss the ring, like every other Republican seems to do,” Matthews said in an interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki.

“I mean, Donald Trump said it best: They always bend the knee. And it’s just disappointing, but again, not surprising,” Matthews added, referring to remarks made by the 2024 GOP frontrunner in January following his endorsement by the House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.). Haley faced backlash from Former Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) who referred to the move as 'pathetic'. While former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci stated she had 'no backbone.' Matthews is skeptical that the former governor of South Carolina will ever receive backing from Trump supporters, despite her declaration last week.

This outcome was both predictable and inevitable. I accepted long ago that 99% of politicians will choose personal ambition over principles every single time.



What is shocking, however, is that Nikki Haley gains nothing from this but loses everything—the support she built during… https://t.co/tcl90vWOYx — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) May 22, 2024

“She has criticized Donald Trump time and time again,” Matthews said. “It goes all the way back to 2016 and she’s flip-flopped numerous times on it.” “And so, I think they have already rejected her,” she added, referring to the supporters of the past president. Haley's followers, according to Matthews, were "really excited" to watch her take on Trump. She continued, however, that it is uncertain if those people will follow her example and support him or if they will avoid him completely. Her action “Creates this permission structure for those kinds of normie Republicans then to follow her," Matthews added.

“And … in an election that’s going to be decided on the margins, even if it’s not the majority of those supporters, just having those few who might then end up following her and supporting Donald Trump could make the difference in some of those key battleground states,” the former Trump aide stated. Meanwhile, Matthews declared in April that she won't be voting for her ex-boss in the coming November elections.

Joined @jrpsaki to discuss those in the GOP who I believe know Trump is unfit for office (or have said it themselves!) yet are endorsing him because they want conservative policies.



But as Bill Barr said so himself last year, “You may want his policies, but Trump will not… pic.twitter.com/Xbwst1paDo — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) April 30, 2024

As per The Hill, the ex-staffer hinted that she will be voting for Biden instead. “When we have a candidate on the ballot who will not uphold the Constitution, then I feel like I have to put policy aside,” Matthews said on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki. “And I wanna support the person who is best suited to defeat Donald Trump,” she added. The former Trump aide claimed that many 'high-ranking' Republicans 'bash' Trump privately. “What they often say is that they’re supporting him because of the policies, that they want the conservative agenda. And where I get really frustrated is that they’re treating this like it’s a normal election, a normal Republican candidate and a normal Democratic candidate,” Matthews concluded. “Well, this couldn’t be anything further from the case.”