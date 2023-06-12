Sarah Jessica Parker Stuns in Glamorous Sequin Dress at 25th Sex and the City Anniversary

In the blink of an eye, 25 years have passed, marking a milestone – a quarter of a century filled with unforgettable fashion moments, shimmering Manolo Blahniks, fashionable Cosmopolitans, six remarkable seasons, two blockbuster movies that took audiences around the world, and a captivating spin-off.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of "Sex And The City," Max organized a special experience in New York City that revolves around celebrating Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha, and perhaps most notably, their exquisite wardrobes. For the event, Sarah Jessica Parker reunited with her fellow co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Image Source: Getty Images | Cindy Ord

Wearing a glamorous sequin dress, Parker, known for her portrayal of columnist Carrie Bradshaw, gracefully posed for photographs on the recreated steps of Carrie's apartment at 66 Perry Street. The dress accentuated her slender waist and fell just above her ankles, offering a glimpse of her peep-toe heels. Her blonde curls gracefully flowed down to her waist, and she accessorized her look with an assortment of sparkling bracelets. Accompanying Parker were her co-stars, Nixon and Davis, along with Nicole Ari Parker, who is part of the "Sex And The City" reboot set to return for a second season on HBO. The group was also joined by series creator Candace Bushnell.

Image Source: Getty Images | Cindy Ord

Nixon, known for her portrayal of the brilliant and quick-witted bisexual attorney Miranda Hobbes, radiated elegance in a stylish black and white color-blocked sweater dress. Her vibrant blonde pixie cut added a touch of sophistication, and she complimented the ensemble with stiletto heels featuring charming bronze bows. Davis, recognized for her portrayal of the prim and proper art dealer Charlotte York Goldenblatt, exuded sophistication in a sleek black dress that hugged her figure, featuring a flattering sweetheart neckline. Her chestnut brown locks cascaded in elegant curls as she stood tall and poised in timeless black heels.

Image Source: Getty Images | Cindy Ord

Seizing the moment, the trio ascended Carrie's iconic staircase, capturing the essence of their beloved respective characters once more. They seized the opportunity to pose against backdrops that paid homage to their individual roles, adorned with iconic quotes and memorable images from the series. Of special mention was a remarkable wall display that showcased Carrie's renowned shoe collection, prominently featuring her cherished Jimmy Choos.

Image Source: Getty Images | Handout

As reported by Variety, upon stepping into the immersive space located in New York's vibrant SoHo neighborhood, visitors are greeted by four massive installations. These eye-catching displays showcase captivating photos and dynamic footage of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha, providing a visual prompt to determine which character resonates with each individual. Adjacent to these installations, a nostalgic '90s-style newsstand captures attention, offering a selection of Vogue and Wall Street Journal issues, as well as various publications featuring the four leading actresses gracing their covers over the span of two decades.

Image Source: Getty Images | Cindy Ord

Another notable area within the venue features spacious glass cases exhibiting a collection of timeless outfits, handbags and heels carefully curated by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago from the series "And Just Like That."

On the opening day of the exhibition, journalists were granted the privilege of attending a panel hosted by Vogue. The panel featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. During the discussion, they delved into the costume work of Rogers and Patricia Field for the original series, as well as their contributions to the film sequels. Additionally, they shared insights into the designs created by Rogers and Santiago for the current series, "And Just Like That."