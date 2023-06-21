Sarah Jessica Parker Calls Kim Cattrall's 'And Just Like That' Cameo 'Fun and Nostalgic'

Sarah Jessica Parker called Kim Cattrall's return in "And Just Like That" "fun and nostalgic." Parker ignored the long-going feud between the two while addressing Cattrall's cameo in the upcoming season spin-off of the "Sex and the City" series. Season 2 is all set to premiere on Thursday and while speaking about working with Cattrall, Parker exclusively told Daily Mail, "Really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, it's been a lot of joy." She did not elaborate any further about Cattrall's presence and avoided acknowledging anything about the alleged catfight going on for years now.

Parker and Cattrall have a 'telephone' scene in the upcoming season 2 of "And Just Like That," and the actresses filmed the shot separately without indulging in any personal interactions or meeting on the sets. Co-star Evan Handler, who essays the role of Harry Goldenblatt, revealed that Cattrall filmed her part "in a garage" back in March. However, fans are overjoyed that Samantha Jones is making a comeback. Kristen Davis, who essays one of the main leads of Charlotte Goldenblatt, reflected that Cattrall's cameo in the upcoming season doesn't indicate that there is "closure" or "resolution" to the feud.

She shared, "I think that sometimes you really do have friends in life who are very different from you. And I think that's great. Right? And I think that's what was great about the four of us, because obviously, Charlotte had a really different perspective than Samantha, and Carrie and Miranda at times. All of us represented different points of view at different times, and sometimes argued, you know, and sometimes didn't just like friends do. I don't know that there's a closure or resolution necessarily, those are like, kind of big things that I don't know that we were going for. We just thought that, you know, it would be fun for the fans to have a little bit of Samantha because we know that they miss her and she's a great character."

Davis continued, "I don't know that we're even trying for closure at this point, or a resolution. I think we just thought you know, here is, you know, our character who's been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her. And wouldn't this be great to have a little bit of her, you know, that's what we wanted. And then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren't disappointed."

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, exclusively told Vanity Fair that the "atmosphere on set had been very awkward" with Cattrall. "It makes an enormous difference that you're not walking around on eggshells with someone who's unhappy for reasons that are hard to even understand what they are."

During the 2004 Emmy Awards, Cattrall sat separately from the rest of the "Sex and the City" cast. She had said at the time, "Are we the best of friends? No. We're professional actresses. We have our own separate lives." Parker and Cattrall had never seen eye-to-eye on the sets; one of the main reasons for their feud was claimed to be Parker's increased paycheck and her elevation to the position of executive producer for the series. However, time and again, Parker did try to extend an olive branch towards Cattrall but the latter refused to acknowledge it, even calling it a "painful reminder of being cruel." "Continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this very clear if I haven't already. You are not my family. You are not my friend."

