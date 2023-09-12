Sarah Francis Jones, renowned for her role in Hairspray, experienced a moment she'll never forget. Attending Beyoncé's birthday concert at the iconic SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, she went into labor, ultimately welcoming her daughter, Nola, into the world. According to ET Online, the dramatic turn of events occurred during the concert's "mute challenge," as Jones recalled in an interview with KTLA.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Bezjian

Contractions began, and a hush fell over the crowd as Los Angeles collectively held its breath. Jones was taken by surprise since her baby wasn't due for a few more days, initially mistaking the contractions for Braxton Hicks, a common occurrence often confused with false labor pains. "I said, 'Something's happening,'" she explained. "Usually, I like to dance at the concert, and I was like, 'OK, I need to sit down for a second.'" Her partner, Marcel Spears, known for his role in The Neighborhood, tried to reassure her, thinking it was too early for labor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Francis Jones (@cali.aka.sarah)

"I also thought it was Braxton Hicks, and she was like, 'I'm feeling something,' and I said, 'No, no no, it's early, it'll pass, we're OK,'" Spears recounted. As the concert continued, Spears began timing the contractions and realized they were coming 20 to 30 minutes apart. By the time they reached their car in the parking lot, the contractions had intensified significantly, with the most intense ones coinciding with Beyoncé's performance of "Virgo's Groove." Remarkably, the baby was born under the Virgo zodiac sign, just like Beyoncé herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Francis Jones (@cali.aka.sarah)

While Nola nearly shared her birthday with Queen Bey, she arrived on Sept. 5, just a few hours later. The couple documented the entire journey on video, sharing two clips on Instagram. "If we didn't record it, I don't think anybody would believe it," Spears admitted. "It's just one of those things that it's so convenient you're like, 'Nah, that's not happening,' but the baby definitely pulled through." However, the couple is still considering a middle name and is open to something "Beyoncé-like."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Remarkably, this isn't the first time a pregnant concertgoer has gone into labor during a high-energy performance. Just last month, at one of Pink's Summer Carnival Tour stops at Boston's Fenway Park, another pregnant fan experienced a similar twist of fate.

Angela Mercer of Albany, New York, attended Pink's July 31 show while 31 weeks pregnant. As she began feeling strong contractions shortly after arriving for the performance, Mercer and her family decided to make the one-mile trek to Brigham and Women's Hospital on foot due to traffic surrounding Fenway. Mercer later gave birth to a son in the hospital's NICU and named him Aycen Hart, inspired by the singer's family. In an interview with CBS Boston, Mercer humorously mentioned her anticipation of a "reschedule" on Pink's next tour.

